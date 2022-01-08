ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Butte County Jail reports string of fentanyl overdoses

By Jose Fabian
 3 days ago

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office believes a man who turned himself in to authorities smuggled fentanyl into the county jail, leading to several overdoses.

Deputies at the county jail said they learned about three inmates who appeared to be experiencing an overdose early Thursday morning.

Authorities said there were two more overdoses following the three early Thursday: one later in the day and one on Friday.

Modesto man suspected of selling drugs faces murder charge for fentanyl overdose death

Correctional staff said they administered naloxone, the opioid-overdose antidote, after finding the inmates.

Only one of the inmates remains at the hospital. The others are back in custody at the jail.

Investigators searched a housing unit on Thursday and found 14.8 grams of fentanyl. They said that 14 grams were found on an inmate’s person.

The investigation into how the drugs were brought into the jail is still ongoing, but the sheriff’s office said they suspect 35-year-old Eric Robert Rehse may be responsible for the overdoses.

Rehse turned himself in on Wednesday at the sheriff’s office for a felony warrant. Detectives believe he may have had the fentanyl hidden on his person when they strip-searched him.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rehse allegedly gave the drugs to inmates. He was arrested, again, and he could face more charges.

