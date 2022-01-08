ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

7-week-old puppy found after being taken during robbery

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08YDNS_0dg0AtMW00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have found a puppy after it was taken during a robbery.

According to police, the 7-week-old pit bull puppy was taken last week during a robbery. Once she was found, a custom evidence tape collar was made for her before being returned home.

She was reunited with her owners on January 7.

