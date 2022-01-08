Second-half comeback garners Struthers’ 5th win
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – After trailing at the half, 29-25, Struthers bested Jefferson 68-57 to improve to 5-2 overall and 4-0 in the Northeast 8 Conference.
Four Wildcats scored in double figures: Nick DelGratta (21), Dante Colarossi (18), Sal Shaffer (11) and Ronnie Leonard (10). For the game, Struthers connected on 11 three-pointers.Columbiana wins third straight; improves to 4-5
The Wildcats will be back in action on Tuesday when the team meets South Range on the road.
Joey DeGeorge drained six three-pointers to finish with a game-high 27 points. Grant Hitchcock tallied 14 points as well.
The Falcons will welcome Hubbard on Tuesday.

