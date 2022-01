One Apex Legends Ranked mode developer has taken to Twitter to discuss the requested ranked demotion mechanic. Aaron L (@Exgeniar) took to their Twitter profile on Dec. 31, 2021, to discuss certain aspects of the game's structure—including why they disagreed with adding Demotion to the game. According to them, quite a bit about Apex, such as "RP reward structures" and "kills vs placements," had to do with "Loss Aversion" and the potential for player frustration and/or discouragement. This caught the attention of some Apex Legends players who believed adding a demotion mechanic would be beneficial for ranked mode.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO