State of the State: One-on-one with Lt. Governor

By Brandon Kyc
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

(WETM) — In the wake of Governor Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address, 18 New’s Zach Wheeler sits down with Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin in a one-on-one interview.

In this almost eight-minute-long interview, Zach Wheeler talks to the Lt. Governor about some of Governor Hochul’s most pressing issues that she plans to address this upcoming year.

Hochul presents State of the State address for 2022

From the COVID-19 pandemic, education, and healthcare, to prison reform and business assistance, Benjamin lays out some of the administration’s plans to deal with these issues and more.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

