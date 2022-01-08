ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes, TX

VIDEO: Kangaroo spotted near Mercedes

By Nathaniel Puente, Gaby Moreno
 3 days ago

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A kangaroo hopping near Mercedes has caught the attention of local authorities and residents.

On Friday, videos on social media were shared of a kangaroo around Mercedes. The kangaroo was seen hopping on the roadway and through residents’ backyards.

Mercedes city officials say they are searching for the kangaroo but have not been able to locate the animal at this time.

Kangaroo in Mercedes (Video: Maria Aldape)
Owning a kangaroo in Texas is legal with a permit, however, city and county governments may impose bans on owning exotic animals. The Mercedes city charter does not place a specific ban on owning kangaroos.

Oralia Cantu
2d ago

Felizito al dueño de la kangaroo ...quisas lo dejo ir porque traga mucho...yo por mi parte soy Animal Lover, y tengo una mascota raccoon..

