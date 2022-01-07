ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Final Injury Report of Week 18 vs. Ravens

By Noah Strackbein
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out two players and listed another as questionable in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens. Defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (illness) and inside linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot) are both out in Week...

The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
The Spun

Paige Spiranac’s Tweet About Ben Roethlisberger Is Going Viral

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are heading to the playoffs – barring a shocking tie between the Chargers and the Raiders on Sunday night. It’s been quite the year for Big Ben and the Steelers, who knocked off the Baltimore Ravens in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Big...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Had A Great Postgame Quote On Ben Roethlisberger

Mike Tomlin is one of the all-time greats when it comes to the podium. So after Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers on an overtime drive to keep their playoff hopes alive, Pittsburgh’s head coach didn’t disappoint. “He’s the same when everybody else gets funny, you know what I...
NFL
The Spun

The Ravens “Tribute” For Ben Roethlisberger Went Viral

The Ravens did their version of “Renegade” that the Steelers do to get the crowd pumped up and it was what you’d expect in a rivalry game. M&T Bank Stadium ran highlights of Roethlisberger getting sacked and the Steelers losing while they were getting the ball back.
NFL
ClutchPoints

J.J. Watt’s hilarious reaction to T.J. Watt tying Michael Strahan’s sack record

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt is on the precipice of setting NFL history, needing just one more sack to overtake Michael Strahan for the single-season sacks record. Watt managed to tie the mark set by Strahan on Sunday against the Ravens, only to take a hit to the groin one play later. His brother, fellow NFL star J.J. Watt, was going through all the emotions on Twitter, and shouted out his brother with some hilarious commentary.
NFL
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Team With the Best Chance to Win the Super Bowl

The NFL’s 2021 regular season has come to an end after a wild Week 18. The 14 playoff teams are set, with the top seed in each conference earning a first round bye. The remaining dozen squads are going to duke it out in the Wild Card round. Though each playoff team has given itself […]
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Bounced From Playoffs, Ravens Already Looking Ahead To Next Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Defensive tackle Brandon Williams, a nine-year veteran with the Baltimore Ravens, called the 2021 season a “whirlwind.” On Sunday, the Ravens were officially eliminated from the postseason following a 16-13 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Six weeks–what feels like an eternity–ago, Baltimore was sitting at 8-3, the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They lost the next six games–five of them by a total of eight points. “You couldn’t tell me that the season was going to end up like this and me believe it,” Williams told reporters on Monday. “You couldn’t tell me we...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says bone bruise in ankle sidelined him; no update on extension talks

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said Monday that a bone bruise in his right ankle sidelined him over the final month of the season. Jackson was carted off the field early in a Dec. 12 loss to the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury that coach John Harbaugh initially described as a sprain. Jackson was inactive for the Ravens’ final four games and practiced just once in that span. In his ...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers QB sends perfect tweet during Raiders-Chargers overtime

Sunday night’s Los Angeles Chargers-Las Vegas Raiders game had tons of postseason implications, and the game could not have had a more unreal finish. Josh Dobbs certainly recognized that. The winner of the game would make the playoffs in the AFC, while the loser’s season would end. If the...
NFL
kshb.com

Chiefs playoff run to start next Sunday at home against Steelers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will start their playoff run in the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend next Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7:15 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs locked in the No. 2 seed in the AFC after the...
NFL

