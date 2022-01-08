ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson out again due to ankle injury

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VdDUj_0dg05mzt00

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss his fourth consecutive game because of a nagging right ankle injury.

Jackson failed to practice all week and has practiced just once in the last 26 days since injuring his ankle against the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12.

In Jackson's absence, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Friday that backup signal-caller Tyler Huntley will start again for the team in their regular-season finale against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

This marks the first time this season that Huntley has been named the starter entering a game. Jackson was listed as questionable on the Ravens' previous three injury reports.

"He's played well. He can play better," Harbaugh said of Huntley. "That's what he is aiming to do this week -- to improve and build on his past performances. I'm looking forward to seeing that happen."

Huntley will be making his fourth career start for the Ravens (8-8), who are trying to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. In addition to a victory over the Steelers (8-7-1), Baltimore needs the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins to lose Sunday.

Undrafted out of Utah in 2020, Huntley has thrown for 631 yards and rushed for 167 yards with four total touchdowns across his three starts for the Ravens.

Jackson will miss his fifth total game of the 2021 season after missing only two matchups over his first three NFL seasons.

Comments / 5

Related
The Spun

The Ravens “Tribute” For Ben Roethlisberger Went Viral

The Ravens did their version of “Renegade” that the Steelers do to get the crowd pumped up and it was what you’d expect in a rivalry game. M&T Bank Stadium ran highlights of Roethlisberger getting sacked and the Steelers losing while they were getting the ball back.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why the Ravens Should Consider Moving on From Lamar Jackson

Doug Gottlieb: “I want you to think about this for a second. We’re told there are a couple of reasons why the Niners are going to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo at the end of this year, and what are those reasons? He’s never healthy and always missing time, he has this ability to turn the football over at inopportune times, and there seems to be a ceiling – maybe it’s the Super Bowl, and maybe it’s the NFC Championship where he didn’t actually have to throw the football. The Niners are like ‘he can only get us to a point and we can’t break that point.’ Now let’s take Lamar Jackson. Lamar has been better than what most anyone would have thought coming out. Lamar Jackson last year had a come-from-behind win in the playoffs, which was something he had not yet done, but there does appear to be a ceiling for how far he can take you. We heard last year ‘YOU GOTTA GIVE HIM MORE WEAPONS!’ Then this past offseason they went out and got a talented wide receiver who’s often hurt in a Sammy Watkins. They also drafted in the first round a wide receiver in Rashod Bateman, and they have another first-round receiver in Hollywood Brown. In terms of weaponry, Mark Andrews is a tremendous pass-catching tight end, Bateman is a freak talent, Brown can take the top off a defense, and Watkins, although he wasn’t what he was billed to be coming out as a top 10 pick, that dude is a big target with good hands, and a guy where if he’s your third-best option, you’re pretty good… I think Baker is done in Cleveland, and I thought the biggest question in future contracts was going to be with Baker Mayfield, but what about Lamar Jackson?? He’s had better supporting talent on offense than he’s ever had, less the running backs I’ll grant you that. The division – Pittsburgh is not as good as they’ve been, Cleveland is not particularly good, and although Cincinnati is good and they smashed Baltimore twice, in terms of the AFC North, it usually is a much better division of what it is this year. This is his worst year throwing the football. He’s thrown the most interceptions yet he has better weapons around him than he’s ever had. The last two years he’s been hurt. He’s had COVID twice but he’s also been hurt twice. There seems to be some sort of ceiling with Lamar, at least to this point, in the playoffs. There’s some ‘Garoppolo’ to it. Garoppolo went to a Super Bowl, this cat did not, and Garoppolo had a very good defense that year, and the Ravens have had a great defense in years past. As much as Lamar's been championed for not having an agent, his mom is his agent, that’s not always a good thing. I wonder what the Ravens’ future with Lamar looks like. John Harbaugh and the front office by their words seem to be completely in, but wouldn’t this be doubling down on a guy, who although a complete freak talent and a guy who is by all accounts the leader of that franchise, isn't he hurt? Plus, running quarterbacks get hurt more often, and eventually they lose that step and now they get hit more often. And oh yea, by the way, you’ve used all your resources to put a great offense around him, and you haven’t gotten better output. Isn’t there that same ceiling that sits there as there is for Jimmy G? What the Ravens do in the offseason with Lamar’s contract is as interesting as what the Packers do with Aaron Rodgers, and more interesting than what the Browns do with Baker Mayfield.” (Full Segment Above)
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The T.J. Watt, Ravens Controversy

T.J. Watt is hoping to tie or break Michael Strahan’s all-time NFL single season sack record against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. Early on, Watt appeared to tie it. The Pittsburgh Steelers standout pass rusher appeared to take down Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley. The play was initially ruled...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Get Another Significant Boost Before Game vs. Ravens

The Steelers are getting a significant boost in their secondary for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Ravens. Cornerback Joe Haden has been activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive earlier in the week. He was able to test negative twice in a 24-hour span which allowed him to come off the list.
NFL
ESPN

NFL draft order for 2022: First-round picks from 1 to 32, including Jaguars, Lions and Texans in top three

The order for the top 18 picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft is set -- after a bit of Week 18 chaos -- with the Jacksonville Jaguars picking No. 1 and the Detroit Lions picking No. 2. Could both teams be thinking pass-rusher with their selections? NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks a pair of defensive ends 1-2 on his Big Board: Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon). The Jags and Lions both won on Sunday to lock in the top two picks, followed by the Houston Texans at No. 3.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Injury#American Football#The Cleveland Browns
ArrowheadReport

Chiefs Playoff Scenarios: We Did the Math So You Don't Have To

Now that we're entering the final week of the 2021 regular season, the first-ever Week 18, the playoffs are approaching and the scenarios are finally starting to narrow into something comprehendible. There are still many different things that can happen, as eight different games this week can affect the Chiefs' seeding and potential wild card opponent. Let's take a look at both the most likely and most wild potential scenarios for the Chiefs heading into next week!
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ravens Feared To Have Suffered Crushing Injury Sunday

Not only were the Baltimore Ravens eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, but they also suffered one last injury blow to end the year. Per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens fear they lost a key piece of their linebacking core. “Ravens sustain one more major injury in a...
NFL
FanSided

3 coaching changes the Ravens could make in the offseason

The Baltimore Ravens have long earned a reputation of thriving on stability. The organization has been able to find as much success as they have over the years due in large part to their consistency on and off the field. That, of course, is a direct extension of their front...
NFL
RavenCountry

Everything You Need to Know If Attending Steelers at Ravens

BALTIMORE — Here is everything you need to know if you're going to Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game at M&T Bank Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Sunday. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 12:30 p.m. to watch skydivers from the Frog X Parachute Team – an extreme aerial parachute demonstration squad – descend onto the field.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens snap-count analysis: Veteran defenders carry heavy load in season-closing loss

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1/9/22 Alejandro Villanueva T 71 Ben Cleveland G 71 Bradley Bozeman C 71 Kevin Zeitler G 71 Tyler Huntley QB 71 Mark Andrews TE 66 Rashod Bateman WR 62 Patrick Mekari T 60 Marquise Brown WR 58 Latavius Murray RB 39 Eric Tomlinson TE 37 Devonta Freeman RB 27 Sammy Watkins WR 21 Josh Oliver TE 19 Devin Duvernay WR 18 David Sharpe T 11 Tylan ...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Lamar Jackson News

The 2021 NFL regular season was one to forget for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore entered the 2021 regular season with Super Bowl expectations, but John Harbaugh’s team was ravaged by injuries all season and never found its footing. Jackson was among those who dealt with injuries,...
NFL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
254K+
Followers
47K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy