Jeff Jacobs: Death of St. Luke’s hockey player an unimaginable tragedy

By Jeff Jacobs
Stamford Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Listen,” one of the Hartford Whalers said as he pointed to the ice after practice several years ago. One of the Winter Olympic women’s medalists on tour was working on her program before an appearance later that night at the XL Center. As she glided effortlessly, there barely was a...

theScore

'Life is precious': Hockey world mourns death of high school player

The hockey world has been left reeling in the wake of the death of a Connecticut high schooler who died while playing in a junior varsity game Thursday night. Teddy Balkind, a 10th-grader at St. Luke's School, fell to the ice during the contest against Brunswick School. A player on the opposing team was unable to stop and accidentally collided with him, according to Wajih AlBaroudi of CBS Sports.
HOCKEY
New Haven Register

St. Luke’s hockey player remembered as ‘born leader’

NEW CANAAN — Outpourings of sympathy and support for a Connecticut high school hockey player — described as a “born leader” — who died after being injured in a game Thursday have continued as the state medical examiner’s office released the cause of his death.
NEW CANAAN, CT
hamlethub.com

Town of New Canaan, St. Luke's Community Suffer Tragic Loss

The Town of New Canaan and the St. Luke’s community suffered a tragic loss last night. Teddy Balkind, a Sophomore at St. Luke’s passed away after suffering a tragic injury in a hockey game between St. Luke’s and Brunswick. Teddy skated for the New Canaan Winter Club...
NEW CANAAN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bruins ‘Heartbroken' by in-Game Death of Conn. High School Hockey Player

Bruins offer condolences to Conn. HS hockey player who died during game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins and several of their players have offered their condolences to the family, friends and teammates of a high school hockey player who tragically lost his life during a game earlier this week.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Banter: 4 Players Chicago Needs to Move ASAP

What the Chicago Blackhawks are failing to accomplish this season proves that you can’t just force different names into a lineup and expect that to fix what’s broken. As such, it’s becoming increasingly evident that for the Blackhawks to extract any success out of this season then the time is now for the organization to turn into sellers. A topic you can rest assured we’ll delve into on Blackhawks Banter.
NHL
KTVZ

High school hockey player’s death ruled accidental

The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death of Teddy Balkind, the high school hockey player who died last week, an accident. According to an e-mail to CNN the ME’s office said Balkind died of an “incised wound of [the] neck.” The short statement went on to say it was an “accident” which stemmed from a “cut by skate of other ice skater after falling on ice during game.”
HIGH SCHOOL
Stamford Advocate

Jeff Jacobs: After Teddy Balkind’s death, his friend creates a petition to mandate neck protectors

He wanted to do something for Teddy Balkind. He wanted to do something for one of his closest friends. Sam Brande had no idea 43 words could hold such power. “As soon as I heard about the accident and what happened, I was really motivated to get the rule changed in USA Hockey,” Brande said Monday. “In order to bring awareness and to show USA Hockey it’s a real issue, and that people care, I should start a petition and see how many supporters I could get.
NHL
MyChamplainValley.com

UVM women’s hockey takes down UConn

Vermont turned in a turnaround performance against tenth-ranked UConn on Saturday. Less than 24 hours after a 5-1 loss against the Huskies, the Catamounts responded with a 6-2 win to take a weekend split in Gutterson Fieldhouse. Six Catamounts picked up two-point nights in the victory, and Schafzahl led the way with two goals on […]
BURLINGTON, VT
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers come together with hockey community to mourn death of high school player

The NHL and hockey organizations around the country are joining to mourn the death of a Connecticut high school player who died after sustaining an on-ice injury. Teddy Balkind, a sophomore at St. Luke’s School in New Canaan, Ct., died Thursday after he fell to the ice during a junior varsity game at the Brunswick School in Greenwich, Ct. Another player was unable to stop and collided with Balkind, cutting his neck with his skate.
NHL
hockeyjournal.com

Prep hockey: Key impressions in Belmont Hill-St. Sebastian’s draw

BELMONT, Mass. — Belmont Hill and St. Sebastian’s met at the Jordan Athletic Center Saturday, battling to a 3-3 tie in a game that featured multiple NHL draft prospects. St. Sebastian’s got notable performances from defenseman Nolan Joyce (Dedham, Mass.), Michael Callow (South Boston, Mass.) and Brendan Gorman (Westwood, Mass.). Ryan Kazmouz (Nashua, N.H.) was strong in net, particularly in the overtime period, where he made multiple highlight-reel saves to preserve the tie. For the Sextants, defenseman Matt Biotti (Cambridge, Mass.), along with forwards Teddy Stiga (Sudbury, Mass.) and Jack Houser (Arlington, Mass.) made a positive impact on the contest. It was a game Belmont Hill probably should have won given the push they had at the end of regulation and in the extra session, but the Arrows were able to hold.
BELMONT, MA

