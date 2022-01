As 2022 kicked off, the 30-year mortgage rate average jumped to its highest level since May of 2020. The 30-year fixed rate came in at 3.22% for the weekly period ending Jan. 6, up 11 basis points from 3.11% seven days earlier, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey. The latest rate is more than 50 basis points above the first-week average from 2021, when it dropped to a record low of 2.65%.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO