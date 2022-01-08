Portland man killed after falling boulder strikes car in Southern Washington

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was discovered in bed in his Orlando hotel room after his family said they had not heard from him, according to an incident report released Monday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The chief medical examiner said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
High-stakes talks between the U.S. and Russia failed to yield a breakthrough Monday as the Biden administration tries to ward off an invasion of Ukraine. Washington rejected demands from Moscow that NATO cease expansion and that Ukraine not be allowed to join the alliance. “We will not allow anyone to...
NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators sought answers Monday for why safety doors failed to close when fire broke out in a New York high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and killing 17 people, including eight children, in the city’s deadliest blaze in more than three decades.
(CNN) — A federal judge in Washington, DC, is questioning former President Donald Trump's actions during his speech on January 6, 2021, as he considers for the first time whether Trump is immune from liability related to his supporters attacking the US Capitol. During a court hearing Monday, Judge...
The Biden administration will begin requiring private health providers to pay for at-home rapid tests for Covid-19 this weekend, officials said Monday. The shift, set to take effect Jan. 15, comes as the omicron variant continues surging across the country and the administration tries to boost access to the hard-to-find tests.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted last year of killing his best friend, has died. He was 78. Durst died of...
(CNN) — More than 340,000 students missed a fourth day of classes Monday as the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools remain deadlocked on how to handle the Covid-19 surge. As of Monday evening, negotiations were still underway and school system officials tweeted there was no decision yet...
Take-Two Interactive, maker of “Grand Theft Auto” and “Red Dead Redemption,” is buying Zynga, maker of “FarmVille” and “Words With Friends,” in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $12.7 billion. The acquisition announced Monday would wed a powerhouse in console gaming, Take-Two,...
WASHINGTON — Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, signaled Sunday that he won't cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. In a lengthy letter addressed to the panel’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Jordan said he doesn’t have anything worth sharing with the committee.
