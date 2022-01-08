Ahmaud Arbery’s killers sentenced to life in prison, two with no chance of parole

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Sun Valley couple being investigated for alleged neglect of their three children related to possible narcotics abuse were found today along with the children, who were placed in the custody of social workers, authorities said. “Today the family was located and the three children are safe with U.S. Border Patrol agents. DCFS has taken custody of the children and will find appropriate placement while they continue their investigation,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said neither parent was arrested, and no criminal charges are pending at this time. Police did not say where the family...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO