Ahmaud Arbery’s killers sentenced to life in prison, two with no chance of parole

OROVILLE (CBS13) — An Oroville man was charged Friday afternoon with the murder of his mother by the Butte County District Attorney’s Office.
The man, Andrew Nathan Iles, 33, is accused of killing his mother, Susan Hill, 58.
It is further alleged that Iles used a firearm in the murder.
“Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said the case came to light shortly afternoon last Wednesday, January 5, when Iles called 911, telling dispatchers he had shot his mother. Ramsey said Iles shot his mother twice at close range, using a shotgun. Butte County Sheriff deputies arrived on the scene shortly after receiving the 911 call and attempted to perform life-saving measures on Ms. Hill, but were unsuccessful. Ms. Hill died at the scene,” said the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.
According to family members, Iles had been struggling with mental health issues.
Iles faces life in prison.
