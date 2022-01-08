ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ahmaud Arbery’s killers sentenced to life in prison, two with no chance of parole

By Hannah Knowles Washington Post,
Boston Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery nearly two years ago were sentenced Friday to life in prison, two of them without the possibility of parole. Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, and their neighbor William ‘’Roddie’' Bryan all faced at least life in prison for the killing of...

