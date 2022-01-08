ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

A worker at Pueblo Steel Mill died in an accident

By Caitlin Sullivan
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kiTEi_0dg02H0X00

According to a post on the Pueblo County Coroner's Twitter account, a worker died at the EVRAZ Steel Mill in Pueblo on Tuesday.

According to the coroner, James Fiddler, 55, of Tennessee, died as a result of a work-related accident. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

News 5 has not learned what caused the accident.

This is a developing story.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Pueblo, CO
Accidents
City
Pueblo, CO
State
Tennessee State
Pueblo County, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Accidents
Pueblo County, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Pueblo County, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Pueblo Steel Mill#The Evraz Steel Mill#Roku#Firetv#Appletv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
845K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy