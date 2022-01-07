Living with PURPOSE: A program for adults with special needs

Ryan, 19, who participates in the PURPOSE (Providing Unique and Realistic Possibilities and Opportunities for Our Special needs Equestrians) program for adults with special needs, holds a jar of pickles in the PURPOSE Mercantile. Courtesy photo/Kim Groff

KRUGERVILLE — Amy Gayhart taps the jar of pickles Ryan carefully holds with both hands. The 19-year-old shuffles his feet as she gives him a sunny smile of encouragement. It’s one that seems to be her default expression, especially when she enters teaching mode. But for all her cheerfulness, there is determination in the set of her shoulders.

Her current goal?

Getting Ryan to explain with as little assistance as possible the production of the pickles sold at PURPOSE Mercantile, a shop on the grounds of Blue Sky Therapeutic Riding & Respite. They stand in the center of the spherical store, which was a functioning grain silo before its transformation. Now its walls are lined with numerous specialty items, from bars of soap to greeting cards. Behind them hangs a black chalkboard, which borrows from Dolly Parton’s wisdom, saying “Find Out Who You Are and Do It on Purpose.” The PURPOSE Mercantile, which is stocked and staffed by adults with special needs, has many things to offer — including pickles.

Amy starts things off with a prompt.

“What do we grow in the garden to make these? What vegetable do we use?” She hesitates. “Cu—”

That’s all Ryan needs.

“Cucumber!” He rises on his toes in victory.

Amy’s smile widens as she matches his enthusiasm, and she pushes a few stray blond hairs out of her face. “So we grow them and then we what?”

Ryan considers. “Pick them?”

“Yes, we pick them and then we …”

Ryan looks unsure. “Wash them?”

Amy quickly affirms him and continues the back and forth. There are many pauses as she gives hints sparingly.

“And add the magic sauce …?” Amy asks.

“Add the magic sauce!” Ryan agrees, wiggling the glass jar for emphasis.

They decide that’s enough on the pickles. Amy gives a playful smile — they can’t talk about the magic sauce’s ingredients. “It’s a secret recipe!” Ryan grins.

Success.

Moments like these remind Amy, Blue Sky’s executive director, of why she created the PURPOSE (Providing Unique and Realistic Possibilities and Opportunities for Our Special needs Equestrians) program for adults with special needs. Her vision for the nonprofit organization, which sits on 8 acres in Krugerville, extends far beyond Blue Sky’s original mission to provide therapeutic horseback riding for those with disabilities. Through her years of involvement with the special needs community, she has found these adults are chronically underserved after they graduate from public school programs because the need for care outpaces program availability.

“There aren’t options,” Amy explains, then hesitates. “Well, there are, but they’re expensive.”

But PURPOSE is about breaking barriers. No behaviors are considered too extreme at the program — they balance the number of clients, staff and volunteers to ensure every client has the attention needed to handle the challenges they face. It is also affordable, never costing more than $25 per day. The goal is to create access for those who most need it.

Amy’s motivation comes from a personal place. Her 19-year-old daughter, Mabry, has a genetic disorder called SYNGAP1, the main characteristics of which are autism, developmental delays, high pain tolerance and seizures. Amy says every step she has taken with PURPOSE has been driven by her love for her daughter and empathy for those who face the same challenges.

From Amy’s perspective, a program’s value is more than its accessibility. She wants clients to spend their time at PURPOSE enhancing their creativity, building their work ethic and fostering friendships, both inside and outside the classroom. PURPOSE provides life training, from gardening and cooking to working through disagreements with friends to interacting with strangers. The overarching goal is helping them reach their highest level of independence.

“We were all born to do two things,” Amy explains. “Live in a community and have a job. In order to do those two things, you have to have independence. So what that looks like for one may not look like that for the other. But you push past what you think your limits are. And that’s where the magic is.”

Amy Gayhart, executive director of Blue Sky Therapeutic Riding & Respite and creator of the PURPOSE program for adults with special needs, poses with her 19-year-old daughter, Mabry. Courtesy photo/John Gayhart

Why PURPOSE?

Amy knew she and her husband needed a plan after they were snowed in for a week when Mabry was 12 years old.

“[Mabry] was standing by the front door, looking,” says Amy, sinking into the memory. “She was just sitting there crying and having a fit because the school bus wasn’t there. I was like, there is going to come a day when the school bus isn’t there. And what do we do then?”

It wasn’t the first time she had questioned Mabry’s future, or her own. When her daughter, a seemingly healthy, happy baby, never began talking, it spun their family toward challenges they never imagined.

“That’s when I quit my job and became a full-time mama,” Amy says. It was difficult; she had just begun to use her degree in art communications when she cut her career short. Soon two more children, Jack and then Slater, joined the family. As a busy mother of three, with one child needing extensive care, the days could be grueling, especially because her husband, John, often had to travel for work.

“It was a lot of stuff to carry,” Amy says. “I think back, and I wonder how in the world did I make it through that time.”

Amy also harbored resentment about the couple’s different responses to learning that Mabry had special needs. At the time, she says she felt John grieved too quickly and believed it meant he didn’t love their daughter as much as she did.

“I think when couples realize that the grieving processes are so different and that they don’t happen at the same time, that’s a big, big factor,” she says.

It wasn’t until 2012 when she joined the board of directors at Blue Sky, where Mabry participated in its riding program, that Amy’s perspective began to change.

“I think I was looking for that healing, and being with likeminded people helped tremendously,” Amy says. “And then, when we started moving in to doing the PURPOSE program, I loved it so much … [I] was finding my purpose at the same time I was trying to help these guys find theirs.”

Working through her past struggles has allowed Amy to provide support for others who are on the same path. She uses social media to be transparent about the impact Mabry’s special needs have on their everyday life, which has spurred many conversations with parents who are wrestling with the same questions Amy faced. She and John also created a podcast called Totally Worth It, which centers around the joys and challenges of families who care for special-needs adults.

“This is the hand we’ve been dealt — let’s play it,” Amy remembers deciding. “Let’s do the very best with it that we can. And along the way, let’s help some other people who may have been in that same situation that we were.”

Much of that has been accomplished through her work at Blue Sky. In 2014, Amy began leading several craft projects for a group of clients on “Fun Fridays,” which was a time for them to enjoy hanging out with their peers outside of riding lessons. Blue Sky used their creations to hold a fundraiser, which had a fantastic response.

“We realized that we might have something here,” Amy says. “Our clients would sell something [for the fundraiser] and get so excited, and I was like, ‘That’s it. That’s the goal right there.’”

Amy worked with Blue Sky founder Julie Coady to hone the vision for PURPOSE and polled parents on what they wanted in a day program. She also worked with other volunteers to build the PURPOSE Mercantile brand by selling the products clients made on Fun Fridays at farmers markets and craft fairs.

In 2018, she was hired as the executive director at Blue Sky, and in April 2019, the PURPOSE program officially kicked off. Currently, 12 clients per day attend the four-hour-long classes Tuesday-Thursday, while Fun Fridays are open for all special-needs adults, with as many as 20 attending. The PURPOSE Mercantile is open for business two Saturdays a month and by appointment during PURPOSE days, with the clients earning a paycheck for their efforts.

Ryan’s mom, Kim Groff, who is on Blue Sky’s board, says Ryan was ecstatic when he got his first paycheck. “[Amy] handed him the envelope, and he went into the biggest paycheck dance that you’ve ever seen,” Kim remembers. “It was like running around, running through the yard, hands over the head.”

Both PURPOSE and the riding therapy program are run by three staff members, meaning volunteers play a big role at Blue Sky.

“We don’t have a lot of salary involved,” Amy says. “It’s volunteer-based. They’re the heart.”

Amy sees only growth as she looks toward the future. Her next goal is to expand PURPOSE to include Mondays in early 2022. Blue Sky is also applying for a grant that would allow it to build a sensory room to help clients wind down from anxiety-triggered meltdowns without having to go home. Amy sees it as just one more step toward making space in the world for those with special needs.

As for long-term goals? Amy envisions extending PURPOSE’s reach to provide safe, affordable housing for adults with special needs. Though there are numerous hurdles to overcome before making that expansion, the key is a commitment to taking small but focused steps. “We are growing forward but growing forward calculated,” Amy explains.

Casey Southard, a volunteer and mother of a longtime PURPOSE client, says Amy’s approach makes PURPOSE successful. “I personally don’t think that it could run without Amy. Just because of her energy, her passion, her love for every client there and their families.”

It is the same passion she has poured into her daughter. Right now, Mabry is transitioning out of the special education program at Prosper ISD, but she will eventually become a client of the PURPOSE program. In the meantime, Blue Sky has already become like a second home for her. Amy’s face lights up as she talks about the empowerment Mabry, who is still nonverbal, finds there. “It’s fantastic, and my daughter loves it.”

Logyn, who participates in the PURPOSE (Providing Unique and Realistic Possibilities and Opportunities for Our Special needs Equestrians) program for adults with special needs, uses an electric sander to prepare for a project. Courtesy photo/Kim Groff

‘A special place for us to come’

It is the end of the day at PURPOSE. The last of the soap bars are being wrapped up in tiny burlap bags, the last pictures colored. A lively chatter fills the room as everyone waits for the parents and guardians to arrive. Noah and Erin discuss the merits of Toy Story’s Woody the Cowboy and Jessie the Cowgirl. Dustin is reminded that he can say how people are acting but to not call them names. Paige sits curled into the corner of one of the big tan sofas, Amy by her side. They’ve been bantering back and forth about Amy having to leave early the previous week, but there is a shift when Paige considers what PURPOSE means to her.

“I graduated from high school, and high school was really tough on me,” Paige says. “I like it here because I got to meet all of my new friends. … For several years we’ve come to ‘dayhab.’ It’s so easy for me to know who we are and get to know each other, and then you get to have a lot of fun.”

She tells of the friends who also went to Pilot Point ISD who come to PURPOSE. She tells how her dad helped build the PURPOSE barn into the large, comfortable room it is today, where clients can make their creations, where there is a kitchen to cook in and the cozy couches to sit on.

“It’s a special place for us to come.”

Their tight-knit group keeps in touch even when classes are done for the day. “We text, FaceTime, all of that,” Amy says. “So it’s true friendships, you know? Really true friendships. And we do life together.”