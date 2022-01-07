Sorry, not sorry: Local poet publishes a book about his life with a disability (with no apologies)

Denton resident and writer Val Vera isn’t here to be anyone’s inspiration.

Born with muscular dystrophy, a group of diseases that cause progressive muscle loss and physical weakness, Vera has made a life that is both unremarkable but defiant. He’s a father, a boyfriend and an everyman. But it is those very things that make his life remarkable, too, he says. Because a lot of people think that kind of life eludes a man who uses a wheelchair.

He knows some people expect him to be a one-dimensional avatar of overcoming and triumph.

“No thanks,” Vera said.

Vera recently published his first book through POOR Press. Crip Lyrics: The Unapologetic Poetry of Disability collects Vera’s poetry, coupled with illustrations by Melissa Marie Eckardt, who also has a disability. The poems reflect on Vera’s life and experiences, and they plumb the depths of his difference. By the end, though, the work synthesizes the uncommon experiences Vera has had as a “crip,” and the universal experiences of craving acceptance and love — though from where Vera sits, the costs are bigger.

The book is confrontational, a choice that starts with the title.

“A lot of people in the disability community don’t like the word and won’t use it,” Vera said of the word “crip,” a shortened version of the word “cripple.” Vera said a lot of people with disabilities consider the word a slur, a label that shrinks a person with a disability down to what they lack.

“I’ve reclaimed the word,” Vera said.

Vera was born and raised in California to Puerto Rican parents. The family discovered his muscular dystrophy just before he turned a year old. His late sister also had muscular dystrophy. His was a religious household. His father died from cancer when Vera was a teenager, and Vera enrolled in college and studied radio, television and film. An aspiring filmmaker, Vera said he wanted to learn how to write and shoot film.

“Education became a priority for me,” he said. “I started taking school seriously after my father died. I wanted to show that there wasn’t a black cloud over me.”

He got a job working at a center for people with disabilities, a position that led him to legal advocacy.

“I was raised to not think of myself as being any different than anyone else, and didn’t think of myself as having a disability,” Vera said. “I didn’t have any disabled friends. I was the only one, but I wasn’t taught to think about myself through the lens of a disability.”

Advocacy widened his circle of friends and associates, and it was his own experiences and advocacy that showed him that disability is an intersection of identity and culture.

“It is a culture,” he said. “We have our artists, our performers, our activists. Anyone who has a disability understands oppression. Anyone with a disability knows what it’s like for people to only want to look at you as an inspiration, as someone who has overcome obstacles. Anyone who has a disability knows what it is like to have people look at you as someone who can make them feel better about themselves.”

Vera said poetry appeals to him because there are no right or wrong poems. Poetry means shedding the extraneous and getting to the heart of matters — good or bad, glowing or ugly.

“I think this poetry reflects who and where I am,” he said. “I’m telling a story in 500 words or less, and when you don’t use too many words, the words have more meaning, almost. I enjoy writing poetry, and when you think about disabled poetry, there aren’t many disabled poets. There’s Andrea Gibson, a poet who had chronic Lyme disease, but there aren’t a lot of poets who are known for living with a disability.”

Vera’s collection muses over his body, a body that is brown and disabled. He accepts his body as an object of fear and scorn, but also as a place where he experiences connection, pleasure.

“I don’t back away from having a sexual body,” Vera said, broaching a subject that has discomfited ableists who prefer to consider people with disabilities as cut off from sex and intimacy.

In “Worthy,” Vera imagines everything behind averted eyes and enlists memories of tactless things said to and about him.

Worthy, we are./Yet, segregated,/isolated/from society’s circles./Their words,/actions./Silence smothers the scarred hurtful.

In “This Body,” Vera extends an invitation to reflect on seduction and yearning. It frames intimacy as a near-religious encounter, an abrupt contradiction to the literal religious treatment in “Healed.” In that poem, Vera condemns the way religious hucksters use disability as a stepping stone in the road to so-called wholeness. It’s also a stinging reminder of faith healers indicting people who can’t walk away from a wheelchair to a chorus of hallelujahs of having too little belief.

Eckardt’s illustrations are alternately moody and reminiscent of graphic novels and comic books. Vera said he found her illustrations absorbing reflections on his poetry. (He was fascinated with her illustration for the poem “Walls,” which gives voice to regret, isolation and loneliness. The illustration depicts a scarlet rotary phone on a bed. “She asked me, ‘Where do you do most of your writing?’ In bed. She was right.”)

Vera said he found POOR Press to be a good fit. The Oakland, California-based publisher is dedicated to publishing work by poor, indigenous and marginalized writers.

“I like that they especially give voice to poor writers,” Vera said.

He found the publisher through associates at Deep Vellum, an independent publisher and bookstore in Dallas that gathered several writers to have video meetings and editing sessions throughout the pandemic.

“It was a really good experience,” Vera said.

Crip Lyrics is available at POOR Press for $10, with copies also available through Recycled Books and Vera through his Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.