Boston to hold virtual job fair for prospective city employees

City Hall is hiring for various roles across government departments.

Boston officials are on the hunt for some new hires at City Hall.

The Mayor’s Office recently announced that the city would hold virtual job fairs in January to inform prospective job seekers about open roles across city departments.

All interested Boston residents are invited to participate, according to city officials.

The first set of government job fairs will happen on Jan. 10. at 5:30 p.m. with the Department of Innovation and Technology (DoIT). The department works with essential tech tools that help keep the city running.

“As we take on our biggest challenges, there are many critical positions that we need to fill in city government,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Our goal is to connect directly with the community for job fairs to make sure the city’s workforce represents all of Boston’s diversity, reflects the expertise in our communities, and moves with urgency to deliver for our families across our neighborhoods.”

City leadership is focused on recruiting dedicated, talented employees, according to Alex Lawrence, interim Chief Information Officer.

“I am thrilled we are launching these job fairs, and (DoIT) will be piloting this program,” said Lawrence in a press release. “We have so many critical roles open right now across the city — especially in IT as technology continues to be an increasingly critical component of how we deliver services to our workforce and residents…”

The city aims to reach as many applicants as possible, from all neighborhoods, who may not have considered working for local government.

Residents can explore open job opportunities in the following city departments:

Boston Public Schools

Department of Innovation and Technology (DoIT)

Boston Fire Department

Office of Police Accountability & Transparency

Environment

Parks and Recreation

Age Strong

SPARK Boston Operations

Inspectional Services Department

The first round of January job fairs will be held virtually through Zoom sessions. Anyone unable to attend virtually can complete an online form to schedule a conversation with a human resources representative.

Job hunters can register online. After registration is complete, the mayor’s office will reach out to verify confirmation and provide additional information.