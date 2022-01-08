The American Express PGA golf tournament is returning to La Quinta from January 19-23. It will feature some of the world's top golfers with concerts and fans in the grandstands.

But what about the recent surge in covid cases and what do attendees need to know?

Pat McCabe, the tournament's executive director, said everyone must show proof of vaccination or a negative covid test within 48 hours to enter any of the golf courses used in the tournament. And since the event is outdoors, McCabe said he is confident people will be able to spread out and socially distance.

And when it comes to concerns about traffic?

"We've made some new cutouts in our parking lot to expedite the traffic. There will be multiple exits as opposed to just one. We've added cellphone towers so people can communicate with each other or call a rideshare if needed."

Coming up at 6:30 on CBS Local 2, watch Peter Daut's full, in-depth interview with the tournament's director. Learn more on what's being done to keep people safe.

The post American Express concert series will continue on, so what safety measures will be in place? appeared first on KESQ .