ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Infected travelers from Italy escape COVID-19 quarantine after plane lands in India

By JESSICA SCHLADEBECK
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

At least a dozen travelers from Italy managed to escape quarantine after they tested positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in India. The international flight touched down on Wednesday at an airport in the city of Amritsar around 1:30 p.m. local time. While...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Carnival cruise ship docked in Mexico with 69 positive COVID cases 'isn't allowing non-infected passengers to disembark' despite country saying it would accept healthy travelers

More than 3,000 passengers aboard a cruise ship carrying 69 people infected with COVID were reportedly blocked for disembarking by Carnival Cruise Line after health officials in the western Mexico state of Jalisco requested negative tests for all traveler who sought to leave the liner. Mexico news outlet Milenio reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Covid#Quarantine#Milan#Bbc Punjabi#Ndtv#Omicron#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
UPI News

Hog deer captured after escape from zoo in India

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Officials at a zoo in India said a hog deer escaped from its enclosure and vaulted over a perimeter wall before being found roaming on a nearly vacant plot of land. The Thiruvananthapuram Zoo in Kerala said the hog deer escaped from the facility Thursday and...
ANIMALS
eturbonews.com

COVID-positive airline passenger quarantines in plane toilet

Airline passenger, who brought several COVID-19 rapid testing kits with her on the flight, went to the plane’s lavatory and used one of them, only to find out that she was COVID-19-positive. Marisa Fotieo, a teacher from Chicago, IL, was on her way to Europe for a vacation when...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
studyfinds.org

Rapid tests, quarantine protocols would effectively protect airline travelers from COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO — As flights continue to take to the skies even as COVID-19 cases surge again, preventing airline passengers from spreading the virus inside the cabin is a key concern. That’s especially been the case in recent weeks as many flights are being canceled over insufficient flight crew as coronavirus cases surge. Airlines are taking precautions against virus spread including masks, rigorous cleaning, and decreased flight capacity. Still, it is entirely possible to unknowingly welcome COVID-19 positive passengers on board. Testing travelers with a rapid SARS-CoV-2 test prior to takeoff could increase the safety of all of those on board, according to a recent study.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Gwinnett Daily Post

Travelers infected one another across hallway in Covid-19 quarantine facility, New Zealand research shows

A traveler isolated for Covid-19 at a quarantine facility in New Zealand managed to infect three others across a hallway, researchers reported Thursday. Closed-circuit camera footage, genetic testing and careful contact tracing show that the only conceivable way the virus could have passed from one room to another was in air that leaked out when both doors were briefly opened, the researchers said.
WORLD
fox40jackson.com

CDC shortens recommended isolation, quarantine period for COVID-19 infected patients amid staffing shortages

The CDC cut the recommended isolation time for people with COVID-19 from 10 days to five days on Monday amid a surge in omicron cases nationwide. The updated guidance comes as industries, including major airlines during the holiday season, experience severe staffing shortages because of omicron cases. Multiple airlines have delayed or canceled hundreds of flights nationwide at the height of the Christmas travel season.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

125 of 179 Passengers on Flight From Italy Test Positive for COVID Upon Landing

Nearly 70 percent of passengers aboard a flight that landed in India on Wednesday tested positive for COVID upon arrival, according to local reports. VK Seth, the director of Sir Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, confirmed on Thursday that 125 of 179 passengers had produced positive tests. The Indian Express reported that many on the charter flight, which took off from Milan, Italy, had tested negative before the flight. Ambulances waiting outside the Amritsar airport took several passengers to a hospital, where they would be “observed and treated,” according to a medical official. On Thursday, India recorded 90,000 new COVID-19 cases, and had its largest single-day spike in cases of the Omicron variant with 495 new cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky man shares experience onboard Royal Caribbean cruise with 55 passengers positive for COVID-19, all vaccinated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Royal Caribbean International 8-day cruise that departed last week on Saturday, Dec. 18, is headed back to Fort Lauderdale, Florida after two destinations were nixed due 55 people onboard testing positive for COVID-19. Bob Sokoler, a Louisville resident on the ship, shared with Spectrum News 1 his concerns about some COVID-19 safety protocols not being followed by staff and passengers.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
houstonmirror.com

Have Refugee Camps Escaped Mass COVID Infections

Roughly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, no massive outbreaks have been reported in refugee camps to date. Health experts have some theories about why, but they also urge continued wariness against "the very real and present danger of widespread transmission" in camps, as the World Health Organization has cautioned.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy