Karol Walchak sworn into city council

By Gatini Tinsley
wbkb11.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe meeting also saw a new city council member get sworn in. Yesterday’s city council meeting started with Karol Walchak taking...

www.wbkb11.com

Comments / 0

mprnews.org

Mayor Frey calls for unity as new, diverse Minneapolis City Council sworn in

Vowing to bring a healthy Minneapolis back, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey urged incoming City Council members to work together at his inaugural address Monday morning. “Will it be difficult? Yes, it will, but we are up to the challenge because our city does not quit,” Frey said. “We will blow by the old normal to recover in a way that uplifts Black and brown communities that have traditionally been left behind and excluded.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
springhillks.gov

New councilmembers sworn in, Council votes for Mayor appointment

Spring Hill's newly elected councilmembers Joe Berkey and Brian Peel took the oath of office at the January 10 City Council meeting. Councilmembers voted Joe Berkey to fulfil the office of Mayor. The council then voted Diana Roth as Council President. The City of Spring Hill thanks the outgoing members...
SPRING HILL, KS
WHO 13

Indira Sheumaker sworn in as newest member of Des Moines City Council

DES MOINES, Iowa — Community activist Indira Sheumaker was sworn in as the newest member of the Des Moines City Council on Monday. Sheumaker represents Ward 1 on Des Moines’ northwest side where she grew up. She defeated two-term incumbent Bill Gray in the election last November. Sheumaker has been appointed to three committees: the […]
DES MOINES, IA
CBS New York

Mayor Adams Allows Bill Granting Voting Rights To Noncitizen Residents Of New York City To Become Law

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bill allowing noncitizen residents to vote in New York City has become law. The City Council approved the “Our City, Our Vote” bill in December and the 30-day time limit for the mayor to take action against the bill expired at midnight Sunday. More than 800,000 noncitizens will be able to vote in local elections as soon as next year. In a statement, Mayor Eric Adams said, “While I initially had some concerns about one aspect of the bill, I had a productive dialogue with my colleagues in government that put those concerns at ease. I believe allowing the legislation to be enacted is by far the best choice, and look forward to bringing millions into the democratic process.” New York is the most populous city in the U.S. to grant voting rights to noncitizens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SCDNReports

Commissioners to Take Meetings on the Road

Scioto County Commissioners have decided to take their meetings on the road and hold them at times that are more convenient for folks who work during the day. At Monday’s organizational meeting, the commissioners decided they would continue meeting once a week on Thursdays at 9:30 am. The commission...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

Willoughby Hills City Council members sworn in, prepare for 2022

Lake County Common Pleas Court Judge John P. O’Donnell recently administered the oaths of office to Willoughby Hills City Council members Julie Belich, Vicki Miller, Joe Jarmuszkiewicz and Dan Knecht. These members, who received the most votes by city voters in November, join Council President Chris Hallum, Council Vice...
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OH
Deadline

New York City Grants Noncitizens The Right To Vote In Municipal Elections

A new law became official today that will allow an estimated 800,000 noncitizens to vote in New York City’s upcoming local elections. New Mayor Eric Adams allowed the legislation – passed by the City Council last month – to automatically become law. It means that noncitizens can vote in municipal elections as soon as next year, unless a judge overturns the law, which opponents have vowed to do. Several communities in the US already allow noncitizens such municipal voting rights. The rights are limited, as the noncitizens cannot vote for president or members of congress, and can’t weigh in on state races for governor, judges or legislators. The New York Board of Elections has to have a plan in place by July. The new law requires voter registration by noncitizens, which some may be reluctant to do. A separate ballot for municipal races would also need to be created, and the noncitizens – which include those authorized to work in the US, the so-called “Dreamers” – must show proof they have lived in the city for at least 30 days. It is estimated that one in nine New York City voters of legal age are noncitizens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KCCI.com

Community activist sworn in as new Des Moines City Council member

Community activist Indira Sheumaker is now an official member of the Des Moines City Council. She won the First Ward seat in the November election. The 27-year-old Sheumaker defeated Bill Gray. She was sworn in at Monday's meeting and now represents the northwest section of the city, including the Beaverdale...
DES MOINES, IA
Monroe Local News

Monroe mayor and councilman sworn in in advance of Tuesday’s City Council Meeting

When the Monroe City Council takes its seats at Tuesday’s first City Council meeting of 2022, the returning mayor and city councilmen, as well as one new councilman, will already be sworn in and ready to take the offices. Returning Monroe Mayor John Howard, returning City Councilmen David Dickinson and Tyler Gregory, along with newly-elected Councilman Charles Boyce, took the Oath of Office on Jan. 5, 2022. Alcovy Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Foster was on hand to administer the Oath.
MONROE, GA
thesunpapers.com

Deptford council members sworn in at reorganization meeting

Deptford Township council held its annual reorganization meeting on Jan. 3, a session that featured the swearing in of new members. Councilmen Ken Barnshaw, Bill Lamb, Wayne Love and Phil Schocklin were all sworn into office by outgoing Senate President Steve Sweeney and Congressman Donald Norcross. Mayor Paul Medany was reelected mayor and Tom Hufnell deputy mayor.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
KPVI Newschannel 6

New CSKT Tribal Council members sworn in

PABLO — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes officially swore in five members to its Tribal Council on Friday during a quarterly meeting. Carole Lankford (Ronan district) and Leonard Twoteeth (Elmo) were reelected, while Tom McDonald (at-large) and Jennifer Finley (Polson) are new members. Jim Malatare (Arlee) also won a seat on council after a write-in vote victory over Shelly Fyant, who had served as council chair.
POLITICS
moabsunnews.com

Langianese sworn in as mayor, Wojciechowski and Taylor join city council

At her official swearing-in ceremony on January 3, Joette Langianese didn’t ask for a key to the city—she wanted a crown. Donning a plastic tiara with a matching wand and with the official key-card to the City Hall chambers in hand, Moab’s next mayor said she’s looking forward to working with city staff and, even more so, looking forward to working with the community.
MOAB, UT
Cleveland.com

Independence City Council members sworn in; Grendel returns as vice mayor

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Independence welcomed a pair of new council members during a socially distanced swearing-in ceremony Monday (Jan. 3). John DiGeronimo, a 35-year-old accountant at Independence-based Precision Environmental, adds a bit of new blood to the body, while Anthony Togliatti -- who previously held a council seat and served a single term as mayor -- brings a wealth of experience.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
kirklandreporter.com

Recently elected Kirkland City Council members sworn-in

Kirkland’s four recently-elected council members were sworn in during a ceremony at the Kirkland City Council meeting on January 4, 2022. Kirkland residents Penny Sweet, Council Position No. 3, Jay Arnold, Council Position No. 1, Jon Pascal Council Position No. 7, and Neal Black, Council Position No. 5, were all re-elected in the November 2021 election and were officially sworn in on Tuesday by Kirkland Municipal Judge John R. Olson. Their terms are effective January 2022 through December 2025.
KIRKLAND, WA
New Jersey Herald

Newest and most senior Franklin Council members sworn in

FRANKLIN — Rachel Heath raised her right hand surrounded by her family in her kitchen, and became the newest Franklin Borough council member on Tuesday. Shortly after, fellow Republican Gilbert Snyder announced he had his hand "on the Holy Bible" as he repeated his oath as a member of the council for the seventh time.
FRANKLIN, NJ
Detroit News

New Detroit City Council sworn in, picks Mary Sheffield as president

Detroit's new City Council was sworn in Tuesday and appointed two of the city's longest-serving members to hold the panel's top leadership posts. The body voted 7-2 to appoint as president council incumbent Mary Sheffield, last term's pro tem who ran unopposed in November to retain her seat representing District 5, over former state Rep. Mary Waters, a newly elected council member. Sheffield was nominated by council member James Tate, who has long represented the city's northwest side.
DETROIT, MI

