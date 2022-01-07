New York Police Officer Runs To Rescue Dog That Fell Through The Ice Of A Frozen Pond

Looks like we already have a strong candidate for hero of the year award in 2022.

Winter is in full force, and when it comes to upstate New York, that means zero degree temperatures, boatloads of snow, and frozen over ponds.

One sweet lab retriever, a 10-month-old named Kona, was playing on top of a frozen pond in Lewiston at Bond Lake Park, when the ice broke and she fell in.

According to WYRK, Officer Jon Smith of Lewiston was out on patrol when he noticed the dog step out onto the ice and fall through.

Although the dog was about 50 yards offshore, Smith, without hesitation, ran out onto the ice pulling Kona out of the frigid water and taking her to safety.

Kona was in the freezing water a good 10-15 minutes, and probably would not have made it much longer if it weren’t for the heroic acts of Officer Smith.

Pretty impressive that the officer did this without any hesitation, as his life was in just as much at risk as the dog’s was.

The owners of Kona sent a long letter of gratitude to the Lewiston Police Department.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first heroic act Officer Smith has followed through on. He recently won an award for saving a woman in a burning building.

Much respect, good sir.