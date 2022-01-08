ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Julia Fox is a self-proclaimed, ‘die-hard, OG,’ fan of the Kardashians

By Mara Siegler
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZyIFd_0dfzzAol00
Julia Fox is a fan of Kim Kardashian. E!, Splash News

Kanye West’s new romantic interest, “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox, is a full-blown fan of West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

On the Dec. 17 episode of Fox’s own podcast, “Forbidden Fruits,” she asked co-host Niki Takesh: “Can we talk about the Kim and Kanye divorce? Wait, can we talk about Kim and Pete Davidson, though?”

Fox also said on the podcast, “I’m gonna miss ‘Keeping Up,'” referring to Kim and her family’s long-running reality show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

The last episode of the show ran on E! in June, and the family is next launching a Hulu series simply called, “The Kardashians.”

Fox revealed on the podcast, “I have been watching ‘Keeping Up’ since it first came out in 2007 when watching it was embarrassing.”

She even went on to call herself a “die-hard, OG” fan. And said that, “I wanted them to be my family… You feel like you know them.”

Co-host Takesh also calls herself a “stan” of the series, and the two discussed their obsession, with Fox saying it’s “deeper” than just fandom. “It’s like you are happy for them when something good happens to them,” Fox said.

The pair then goes on to discuss their feelings about Khloé Kardashian’s situation with her ex, Tristan Thompson, who fathered a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ArrVE_0dfzzAol00
Julia Fox and Kanye West are the first “it” couple of 2022.

Fox wrote in Interview magazine this week, “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.”

The article was accompanied by a photo shoot that showed Fox laying on top of West on the floor, and him dressing her in a room full of clothes.

The pair have been seen on a date at Carbone in Miami and NYC, and they also

“Slave Play” on Broadway together.

West has been bringing his own photographer around with him on his dates with Fox, Page Six exclusively revealed. A source close to the rapper told us that he decided to have a photographer tail him to document his life so that he can use the images in a future project.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Just Dropped The Most Heartbreaking Bombshell About Her Break-Up With Tristan Thompson—SO Sad!

Khloé Kardashian has finally broken her silence regarding the news that her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson – who is also the father to her three-year-old daughter, True – fathered a child with another woman while they were still together. It’s currently being alleged that 31-year-old personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player’s son on December 2nd, after the pair were intimate on his 30th birthday in March earlier this year.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Pete Davidson
hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He "Fell In Love" With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian's relationship was a messy one, to say the very least. Fans of the reality stars may have seen the couple's tumultuous union play out on their TV series, or in the tabloids, but a 2019 interview given by the professional basketball player has unveiled some new information that's taken many people by surprise.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

North West got in trouble with Kim Kardashian for this TikTok

Kim Kardashian was unhappy with daughter North West after she gave a house tour on TikTok live. After the Keeping Up With The Kardashians mother/daughter duo set up a joint TikTok account last month, fans have been loving all the sweet insights into eight-year-old North's life. From the dancing to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Caught Sneaking Out Of Pete Davidson’s Staten Island Condo — Watch

The KKW Beauty founder tried to subtly sneak out of the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star’s building, after a romantic weekend in the Fifth Borough. Does Staten Island have a new queen? Kim Kardashian was spotted leaving Pete Davidson’s condo in his hometown of Staten Island, NY on Monday December 20 in a new video, which you can see here, via Page Six. Th 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kept it low-key, as she dressed in all black and sported a baseball cap, as she walked quickly from the building’s side-door right into a Cadillac Escalade that was ready to take her away!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Kardashian Family#Og#Hulu#Interview
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Julia Fox slams ‘dead beat alcoholic’ baby daddy ahead of Christmas

Former Page Six party kid-turned-actress Julia Fox kicked off Christmas week airing out her messy relationship with her “dead beat dad” baby daddy Peter Artemiev. In a two-day rant on her Instagram Stories earlier this week, the “Uncut Gems” star accused him of being an absent “dead beat alcoholic drug addict dad,” who can be found “at… Lucien, Paul’s [Baby Grand], Casablanca, the streets etc.,” she alleged.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

64K+
Followers
8K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy