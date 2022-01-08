ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay area man charged with 'mutilating a corpse'

By Ben Bokun
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia, a 29-year-old Green Bay area man, made an initial court appearance on Friday afternoon on a charge of 'mutilating a corpse.'

The court issued a $10,000 cash bond, and the state plans to file at least one Class F felony. Rodriguez-Garcia was arrested by Green Bay police on Thursday.

Few details related to the crime have been released thus far as the court has sealed criminal complaint documents. The state says it plans to file the complaint in two weeks by the next court appearance on Jan. 21.

Officials stated in Friday's appearance that the crime is considered of 'serious nature.'

Rodriguez-Garcia has also been ordered to keep out of contact with the victim's family members.

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

