DL Hughley is developing a sitcom at Fox that is based on his life, Variety has learned. Hughley will star in the untitled multi-cam comedy in addition to serving as executive producer, writer, and co-creator. Owen Smith is the other co-creator as well as writer and executive producer. Fox has given the project a script commitment with a penalty attached. In the show, unfiltered, unapologetic, and opinionated radio host DL Hughley is free at work but under siege at home as he navigates life as a husband and father to an LGBTQ+ daughter, a son on the autism spectrum whose white girlfriend...

