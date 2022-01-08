ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, CT

Skiers take advantage of snowfall at Ski Sundown in New Hartford

By Bob Wilson
 3 days ago

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a late start to the winter season in the state, this storm is bringing ski enthusiasts from all over Connecticut to Ski Sundown .

There was a lot of excitement on the mountain as it has been a long drought for snow in Connecticut.

Artic air is arriving early next week, which means a lot of snow-making here. The owner said they are going to bury the slopes in snow and people were pretty excited about that.

“We’re a big ski family so this is sort of the kickoff to our year,” said Alex Remington of West Hartford. “We shoveled the snow out this afternoon, got the kids in the car and thought we’d ski a little bit tonight.”

The venue is open until 10 p.m. Friday. You can come out any time this weekend or during the next week or two as they continue to make snow.

