Health Services

A Salute To Health Care Workers With Hospitals In A Critical State

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past two-years have been mentally and physically exhausting for healthcare workers, and...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

California went from mandating vaccines to forcing COVID-positive health care employees to work

The California Department of Public Health issued new guidance allowing hospitals and health networks to force COVID-postive healthcare workers to continue working if they are asymptomatic. "The department is providing temporary flexibility to help hospitals and emergency services providers respond to an unprecedented surge and staffing shortages. Hospitals have to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Healthcare Workers#Cbs
Daily Mail

Nursing staff who've tested positive for COVID but have mild symptoms have returned to work at Rhode Island hospitals under new rules to ease staffing crisis - just weeks after unvaccinated health care workers were fired

At least one hospital in Rhode Island has allowed COVID positive staff return to work as a staffing crisis grips the state months after hospitals fired unvaccinated health care workers in compliance with a state mandate. The state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital in Cranston reached 'crisis' staffing status on Monday. Employees...
HEALTH SERVICES
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
cbslocal.com

Emergency Room At Kaiser’s Downey Medical Center Temporarily Turns Away Ambulance Patients, Other Facilities May Also Go On Diversion

DOWNEY (CBSLA) — Kaiser Permanente says its Downey emergency room is going on diversion because it has been overwhelmed with COVID-19 and flu patients. Many emergency rooms are at capacity due to the latest surge of both flu and COVID-19 patients in Los Angeles County, which reported its highest number of new cases since the pandemic started – 37,215 new cases on Thursday. This latest wave of infections appears to be driven by the Omicron variant, which experts say is highly contagious even for people who have been fully vaccinated and boosted.
DOWNEY, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Some hospitals pushing medical-grade masks over cloth coverings as omicron spreads

Citing community transmission and record high cases of COVID-19 as the omicron variant spreads, U.S. hospitals and health systems are urging patients and visitors to opt for medical-grade face masks instead of cloth versions. One such organization is Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy, a health system that operates hospitals in Arkansas, Kansas,...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Hospitals unable to discharge healthy patients due to care shortage

Grandmother-of-two Janice McDonald remembers little of the fall that caused her to be admitted to hospital. Janice, 74, was in the kitchen when it happened. "I opened my eyes and it was horrendous, I couldn't move, nothing," she said. Janice lives alone in a three-bedroom house in Cardiff. She said...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS DFW

1,000 Traveling Nurses Headed To North Texas Hospitals In Response To Staffing Shortages

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges in North Texas, hospitals are struggling with adequate staffing for patients. The good news is reinforcements are on the the way. The state now sending 1,000 traveling nurses to North Texas. “We’ve just seen a lot of COVID patients coming into the ER at a very rapid rate,” bedside nurse Mary Vitullo said. Vitullo isn’t comfortable sharing what hospital she works for, but she hears what other local bedside nurses are experiencing as the Director of the Texas Nurses Association. “It definitely creates a lot of stress and anxiety, mainly because a lot of nurses are...
DALLAS, TX
wnns.com

Hospitals Urged To Postpone Non-Emergency Surgeries Amid COVID Surge

As the latest COVID surge sends more people to the hospital, Governor JB Pritzker and a leading state medical group are asking hospitals to postpone non-emergency surgeries to free up more bed space. Pritzker and the Illinois Health and Hospital Association say if a procedure can be postponed without causing...
HEALTH SERVICES

