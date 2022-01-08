ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ewing Township, NJ

Ewing over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Girls Basketball recap

By Matt Bove
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rhian Stokes recorded a triple-double with 21 points, 10 assists and 10 steals for Ewing, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 74-10 win...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

