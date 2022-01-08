Ewing over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Girls Basketball recap

Junior guard Gabby Loftin scored 25 points, one away from her season high, to lead Florence to a 59-26 win over Doane Academy at Florence. Loftin’s season high was 26 points in an earlier 51-18 win over Bordentown. Against Doane Academy, she contributed five rebounds, four assists and seven steals. Loftin also hit four of Florence’s six three-point field goals.

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO