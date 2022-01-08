ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Moment: Glioblastoma & treatment

Cover picture for the articleAbout 13,000 Americans will be diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer this year, and 10,000 people will die. Now, doctors are testing a tumor treating helmet-like device in pediatric patients that’s designed to stop cancer cells from dividing and taking hold again. Ivan Galeano was with...

Best 2021 Medical Breakthroughs And Treatments to Beat Cancer, Alzheimer’s, Diabetes & More

Whether a deadly disease like cancer and Alzheimer’s or a lifelong affliction like diabetes, eczema, or arthritis, 2021 has been a year of breakthroughs and advancements. Beyond COVID-19 and the developments of the mRNA vaccines created to halt the pandemic, medical researchers around the world continued to focus on the long-entrenched problems that have plagued our health for centuries.
Medical Moment: The long-lasting impact of COVID-19 on kids

The move is on to get kids as young as five years old vaccinated against COVID-19. The rush is in response to an increasing number of children getting COVID, then experiencing inflammation throughout their bodies. Jackson Thorn has got game. Whether he’s shooting hoops or playing a game of catch,...
Medical Moment: Understanding symptoms of diabetes

The World Health Organization expects diabetes to be the seventh-leading cause of death worldwide by 2030, and that one in five Americans will have diabetes by 2050. But how can you tell if you may be at risk for diabetes? And if you are, what do you need to know?
Medical Moment: When to have knees replaced

600,000 Americans got their knees replaced the year before the pandemic, and experts say that number is expected to rise by over 100 percent by 2025. In the past, experts have cautioned patients not to get their knees done too young because parts can wear out. But how young is too young for new knees? The answer might surprise you…
Medical Moment: Artificial intelligence prevents dementia?

Artificial intelligence, or AI, allows machines to work more efficiently and solve problems faster. It’s all the buzz in the healthcare industry right now. It’s already in the operating room with robot-assisted surgeries and behind the scenes safe-guarding your private health records. And now, AI may also help...
New medications provide more treatment options

New medications to treat COVID at the onset of the infection are giving hope to doctors. Dr. Luther Rhodes, an infection specialist with Lehigh Valley Health Network, said the tools doctors have to diagnose and treat COVID are dramatically improving. “We are in a much better place,” he said.
Medical Moment: Foods to fight colorectal cancer

According to the American Cancer Society, there will be about 150,000 new cases of colon cancer this year alone, and more than 50,000 deaths. While you can’t eliminate your risk for getting colon cancer entirely, there are some things you can do to lower your risk. You are what...
Medical Moment: Blood test predicts COVID deaths

More people died of COVID last year than in 2020. What if doctors could know if you’re at higher risk? Could more lives be saved?. Some researchers are working to save lives with a simple drop of blood. “We came up with an analysis to try to distinguish the...
Cell-free plasma microRNAs that identify patients with glioblastoma

Glioblastoma (GBM) is still one of the most commonly diagnosed advanced stage primary brain tumors. Current treatments for patients with primary GBM (pGBM) are often not effective and a significant proportion of the patients with pGBM recur. The effective treatment options for recurrent GBM (rGBM) are limited and survival outcomes are poor. This retrospective multicenter pilot study aims to determine potential cell-free microRNAs (cfmiRs) that identify patients with pGBM and rGBM tumors. 2,083 miRs were assessed using the HTG miRNA whole transcriptome assay (WTA). CfmiRs detection was compared in pre-operative plasma samples from patients with pGBM (n"‰="‰32) and rGBM (n"‰="‰13) to control plasma samples from normal healthy donors (n"‰="‰73). 265 cfmiRs were found differentially expressed in plasma samples from pGBM patients compared to normal healthy donors (FDR"‰<"‰0.05). Of those 193 miRs were also detected in pGBM tumor tissues (n"‰="‰15). Additionally, we found 179 cfmiRs differentially expressed in rGBM, of which 68 cfmiRs were commonly differentially expressed in pGBM. Using Random Forest algorithm, specific cfmiR classifiers were found in the plasma of pGBM, rGBM, and both pGBM and rGBM combined. Two common cfmiR classifiers, miR-3180-3p and miR-5739, were found in all the comparisons. In receiving operating characteristic (ROC) curves analysis for rGBM miR-3180-3p showed a specificity of 87.7% and a sensitivity of 100% (AUC"‰="‰98.5%); while miR-5739 had a specificity of 79.5% and sensitivity of 92.3% (AUC"‰="‰90.2%). This study demonstrated that plasma samples from pGBM and rGBM patients have specific miR signatures. CfmiR-3180-3p and cfmiR-5739 have potential utility in diagnosing patients with pGBM and rGBM tumors using a minimally invasive blood assay.
Medical Moment: Improving your memory

Do you lose your phone often? Misplace your keys? Forget where you parked?. About one in nine Americans over the age of 45 reports memory issues. Whether they’re mild or severe, these problems can be frustrating. If you’re worried about memory loss, there’s good news. Research shows there are...
Physician General, Medical Professionals Discuss COVID-19 Treatment Options

Pennsylvania Department of Health Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson led a discussion Tuesday about the COVID-19 treatment options available for Pennsylvanians. This panel discussion was part of Pennsylvania’s ongoing fight against COVID-19 and educated residents with relevant and accurate information about COVID-19 and addressing the questions of concerned community members.
Medical Moment: Perks of your morning joe

If coffee is part of your morning routine, you’re not alone. Americans drink 400 million cups of coffee a day!. “Coffee to me is just enjoyable,” says Ashley Hinds, registered dietician. “Like I love coffee. It’s actually a part of my self-care.”. This popular beverage is...
Adagio Medical Announces Successful First-In-Human Cases of Pulsed Field Cryoablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adagio Medical, Inc., a leading innovator in catheter ablation technologies for atrial fibrillation (AF) and ventricular tachycardia (VT), today announced first-in-human cases of pulsed field cryoablation (PFCA) for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF). The cases were performed at Medicover Hospital, Warsaw, Poland by Dr. Pawel Derejko, Head of the Department of Cardiology at Medicover and Dr. Atul Verma, MD, FRCPC, Director of Arrhythmia Services at Southlake Regional Medical Centre, Newmarket, Ontario, Canada, and an Associate Professor at the University of Toronto. The patients, a 32-year-old man with paroxysmal AF and a 60-year-old man with persistent AF underwent successful pulmonary vein and posterior wall isolation using a dedicated PFCA catheter powered by the proprietary Adagio iCLAS™ cryoablation and pulsed field ablation (PFA) consoles.
