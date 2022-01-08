Woman arrested after Tarentum hit and run that injured mother and daughter

Lois Davis WPXI Lois Davis

TARENTUM, Pa. — An arrest has been made in the hit and run accident in Tarentum that left a mother and daughter injured on Dec. 30.

The investigation found that the striking vehicle was a 2018 Chevrolet Trax, driven by 55-year-old Lois Davis.

Davis has been charged with two counts of accidents involving death or personal injury and one count of failure to stop and give or render aid.

The Allegheny County Police Homicide and Collision Reconstruction units assisted Tarentum Police with the investigation.

According to reports, 26-year-old Lyric Jackson remains hospitalized.

