ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarentum, PA

Woman arrested after Tarentum hit and run that injured mother and daughter

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s356l_0dfzty0n00
Lois Davis WPXI Lois Davis

TARENTUM, Pa. — An arrest has been made in the hit and run accident in Tarentum that left a mother and daughter injured on Dec. 30.

The investigation found that the striking vehicle was a 2018 Chevrolet Trax, driven by 55-year-old Lois Davis.

Davis has been charged with two counts of accidents involving death or personal injury and one count of failure to stop and give or render aid.

The Allegheny County Police Homicide and Collision Reconstruction units assisted Tarentum Police with the investigation.

According to reports, 26-year-old Lyric Jackson remains hospitalized.

Stay with 11 News as we continue to follow this story.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 19

sewing needles
2d ago

I’m glad that they found out who did this. I’m hoping that both victims will recover soon.

Reply
12
StopTheHate
2d ago

In my unprofessional opinion it is no longer an accident when you leave the scene. Continuing prayers for the victims

Reply
6
boulder21
2d ago

How much of a low life must you be to hit a woman and her child and not stop to render aid?

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Tarentum, PA
Tarentum, PA
Crime & Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

$2 Million in cocaine found during Indiana traffic stop

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police found more than they expected during a traffic stop in Putnam County – $2 million worth of cocaine. In a press release, Indiana State Police said they stopped a tractor-trailer for an inspection when a police dog alerted officers to the smell of illegal drugs. During a search, police said they found 115 pounds of cocaine in the sleeper berth of the truck.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fayette County attorney charged for illegally using clients’ money

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A Fayette County attorney was charged with one count of wire fraud for misappropriating funds from clients of his law practice over a four year period. According to federal officials, John William Eddy, 39, used his clients money from 2016 to 2020. He reportedly in charge of a trust account for client funds. The account was supposed to be used for proceeds from legal settlements, fees advanced for services not yet performed or money for court fees.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Personal Injury#Tarentum Police#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
69K+
Followers
85K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy