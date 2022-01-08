North Dakota and Montana Senators and Representatives join in on FCS game wager

First, it was the governors…now it’s the congressional delegations joining in on the friendly wager of the FCS Championship game between the North Dakota State University Bison and Montana State University Bobcats.

Senators

North Dakota Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven and Montana Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines made a wager on the game of ice cream and beef, and wearing the other team’s jersey.





Representatives

North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale also made a wager, but on hunting in their respective state.





Governors

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte joined the wager first on Thursday, with the governor of the state whose team wins the championship receiving a gift basket with North Dakota- or Montana-made goods from the losing team’s governor, who also must post a photo to social media of himself wearing the winning team’s jersey.

Burgum, Hoeven, Cramer and Armstrong are all clearly Bison backers, and will likely be watching the game Saturday at 11 a.m.!

