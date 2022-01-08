ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Tulsa county deputies arrest man for trying to meet and have sex with a minor

By Ryan Beck, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) arrested 24 year old Dakota Bennette-Kiltz today for trying to meet and have sex with someone who he thought was a 14-year old girl.

The TCSO Facebook page said that he sent multiple messages to the girl stating that he wanted to go over to her house while her mother was gone so he could have sex with her.

The post said that Bennette-Kiltz set up a date with the girl at a local business so the two could have sex, but was instead met by undercover TCSO detectives.

He was arrested for lewd proposals to a minor and use of a telephone to commit a felony.

