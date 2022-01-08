ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Tulsa county deputies arrest man for trying to meet and have sex with a minor

By Ryan Beck, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ORo7C_0dfzrYTH00
The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) arrested 24 year old Dakota Bennette-Kiltz today for trying to meet and have sex with someone who he thought was a 14-year old girl.

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) arrested 24 year old Dakota Bennette-Kiltz today for trying to meet and have sex with someone who he thought was a 14-year old girl.

The TCSO Facebook page said that he sent multiple messages to the girl stating that he wanted to go over to her house while her mother was gone so he could have sex with her.

The post said that Bennette-Kiltz set up a date with the girl at a local business so the two could have sex, but was instead met by undercover TCSO detectives.

He was arrested for lewd proposals to a minor and use of a telephone to commit a felony.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Man leads police on chase before crashing on a bridge

The Claremore Police Department arrested John Tofani on Jan. 08 after they said he lead multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase down State Highway 66. According the the arrest report, Tofani lead police on a chase after giving than a false drivers license at a separate incident. The report...
CLAREMORE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Tulsa County, OK
KRMG

$2 Million in cocaine found during Indiana traffic stop

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police found more than they expected during a traffic stop in Putnam County – $2 million worth of cocaine. In a press release, Indiana State Police said they stopped a tractor-trailer for an inspection when a police dog alerted officers to the smell of illegal drugs. During a search, police said they found 115 pounds of cocaine in the sleeper berth of the truck.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
KRMG

Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse pleads no contest

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — The man who bought an AR-15-style rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse pleaded no contest Monday to a reduced charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in a deal with prosecutors that allows him to avoid prison. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder...
MADISON, WI
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
45K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy