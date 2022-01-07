ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapides Parish, LA

Mark Teague resigning as Bolton football coach, will become assistant at Menard

By LaMar Gafford, Alexandria Town Talk
The Town Talk
The Town Talk
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZLD0_0dfzrVp600

After building the Bolton football program back to respectability, Mark Teague is ready for his newest challenge.

Teague resigned as the Bears’ coach Friday to take a job as an assistant at Menard under Justin Charles’ staff.

“This has always been a school that I had a lot of respect for coaching against,” Teague said. “When I coached against coach (Chris) Gatlin, these kids were wonderful. They helped us clean up our stuff and I knew then that that’s the type of program that I could model (Bolton) by. It just feels good to be here.”

Taking over a program that was outscored 564-62 during a winless 2015 season, Teague had a 15-41 record in six seasons at Bolton. However, he helped it achieve its first winning season since 2001 when it finished 4-3 in 2020.

INSPIRATION:How Bolton football's Mark Teague inspiring through coaching after cancer

MOTIVATING THROUGH TOUGH TIMES:How quarterback Zemarion Silas is keeping Bolton football motivated after 0-2 start

MR. DO IT ALL:Menard's Brayden Byers emerging as Eagles' leader with all-around game

In 2021, the Bears limped to a 2-7 record – defeating Block in Week 5 and Peabody in Week 10.

Although he did not guide Bolton to the playoffs and was a win shy of making the playoffs in 2019 and 2020, he has positive memories of coaching there.

“My biggest memory was getting a call from Ontario from a Bolton alumnus that was listening to the game when we beat Vidalia in 2016 (for my first win there),” Teague said. “That was probably one of my most profound memories. Knowing that I was at a school that was over 100 years old, has rich tradition and people still always telling everyone that they are around.”

Teague will primarily coach the running backs and linebackers for the Eagles, but he is willing to help in any capacity under Charles and is excited at the chance to learn under a former college coach.

“It’s going to relieve a lot of stress from me,” Charles said. “This is somebody I can turn to and ask, ‘Hey coach, I need some advice in this situation.’ It gives you different personalities on your staff and more importantly, it gives you a lot more wisdom.”

“I’ve been a head coach,” Teague said. “I know how important it is to have quality assistants. I hope that my experience as a head coach that I can take some things off his plate that will allow him to focus more on game management and things off the field as well.”

Since Charles took over at Menard in 2020, he has been 4-14 since making the move from Louisiana Christian (previously Louisiana College), where he was a player, assistant and head coach.

The Eagles were 1-10 in 2021 but started 13 sophomores and lost three one-possession games.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

US looks to ward off Ukraine conflict in talks with Russia

High-stakes talks between the U.S. and Russia failed to yield a breakthrough Monday as the Biden administration tries to ward off an invasion of Ukraine. Washington rejected demands from Moscow that NATO cease expansion and that Ukraine not be allowed to join the alliance. “We will not allow anyone to...
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

Bob Saget was found in bed by hotel security after his family was unable to get a hold of him, incident report says

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was discovered in bed in his Orlando hotel room after his family said they had not heard from him, according to an incident report released Monday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The chief medical examiner said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
County
Rapides Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Vidalia, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Charles
The Town Talk

The Town Talk

539
Followers
119
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

The Town Talk is Central Louisiana's leading source of local news and information.

 http://thetowntalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy