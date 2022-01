Oregon coronavirus update, Jan. 7: More than 10,000 daily reported cases for first time

To provide our community with important public safety information, the Statesman Journal is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read.

State sets new record for cases, again

For the fourth consecutive day, Oregon set a record for new daily cases of COVID-19 on Friday with 10,451 cases reported by the Oregon Health Authority. The state public health agency also announced 33 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cases are spiking in Oregon and around the world as the highly infectious omicron variant continues to spread. Additionally, OHA reported that backlogged lab reports were received Jan. 6, which somewhat inflated the case numbers.

Marion County accounted for 1,286 cases, while Polk County had 183.

Of those whose deaths were reported, one was from Marion County: a 93-year-old woman who died Nov. 27 at her residence.

On Friday, hospitals statewide were treating 625 patients with COVID-19, including 119 in intensive care unit beds.

Hospitalizations often lag new cases by a couple weeks, so those numbers are expected to rise. State health officials are encouraging Oregonians to seek other means of treatment than emergency rooms for non-emergency care.

The state's adult ICU bed capacity is at 93% and non-ICU bed capacity is at 95%.

COVID-19 by the numbers statewide

Here's the most recent data from the Oregon Health Authority, as of Friday, Jan. 7:

5,761: People who have died from COVID-19.

459,700: Total cases of COVID-19.

625: COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Oregon COVID-19 cases by county

Here are the number of cases, both tested positive and presumptive, and deaths as of Friday, Jan. 7.

Baker: 2,395 cases, 37 deaths.

Benton: 8,000 cases, 43 deaths.

Clackamas: 39,669 cases, 438 deaths.

Clatsop: 3,062 cases, 37 deaths.

Columbia: 5,003 cases, 65 deaths.

Coos: 6,922 cases, 124 deaths.

Crook: 3,843 cases, 60 deaths.

Curry: 2,106 cases, 40 deaths.

Deschutes: 29,044 cases, 221 deaths.

Douglas: 14,730 cases, 317 deaths.

Gilliam: 214 cases, 4 deaths.

Grant: 1,231 cases, 17 deaths.

Harney: 1,270 cases, 34 deaths.

Hood River: 2,376 cases, 38 deaths.

Jackson: 28,341 cases, 399 deaths.

Jefferson: 4,727 cases, 69 deaths.

Josephine: 11,496 cases, 274 deaths.

Klamath: 9,666 cases, 172 deaths.

Lake: 1,097 cases, 23 deaths.

Lane: 35,115 cases, 390 deaths.

Lincoln: 4,189 cases, 59 deaths.

Linn: 16,936 cases, 210 deaths.

Malheur: 6,176 cases, 94 deaths.

Marion: 44,999 cases, 554 deaths.

Morrow: 2,160 cases, 26 deaths.

Multnomah: 74,410 cases, 918 deaths.

Polk: 9,601 cases, 112 deaths.

Sherman: 212 cases, 3 deaths.

Tillamook: 2,535 cases, 51 deaths.

Umatilla: 16,525 cases, 188 deaths.

Union: 3,647 cases, 64 deaths.

Wallowa: 819 cases, 13 deaths.

Wasco: 3,443 cases, 48 deaths.

Washington: 52,451 cases, 453 deaths.

Wheeler: 146 cases, 2 deaths.

Yamhill: 11,144 cases, 164 deaths.

Source: Oregon Health Authority

