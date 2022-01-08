ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 dead in lunchtime blast at cafeteria in southern China

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) - Authorities say a lunchtime explosion at an office cafeteria killed 16 people in southwest China on Friday and injured 10 others....

#Cafeteria#Southern China#Southwest China#Beijing
