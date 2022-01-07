Pipeline Transportation Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | ESRI, FMC Technologies, Rockwell Automation

According to a research report "Outdoor Power Equipment Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis, by Equipment Type (Lawn Mower, Chain Saw, Trimmer & edger), Application (Commercial, Residential), Power Source (Fuel, Electric), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 27.3 billion by 2026 from USD 23.4 billion in 2021; it is expected to register a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2026. In the technical aspect, owing to major R&D investments by global players, there have been tremendous developments in the outdoor power equipment arena, starting from cordless tools, incorporation of sensors, to the adoption of industry 4.0 and robotics to create autonomous equipment. These developments, along with a growing culture of garden and lawn care, increasing affinity for turf sports such as Golf, increase in fleets of landscaping service providers, and increasing potential of the construction sector to adopt outdoor power equipment are contributors to the growing demand for outdoor power equipment. Furthermore, initiatives by government and municipalities across regions for adopting sustainable landscaping and green infrastructure projects have also positively impacted the demand for outdoor power equipment.

INDUSTRY ・ 23 HOURS AGO