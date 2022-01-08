Legacies Midseason Return Postponed at The CW!

Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that question — and also look to the future!. So where do things stand right now? Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the show tonight. This is another consecutive week in what, alas, is going to be a long-term hiatus for the Danielle Rose Russell series. The show will be back in late January and, from there, we’ll see how everyone is reacting to the exit of Josie from the series. That’s going to be a tough pill for all of them to collectively swallow, and we’ll have to prepare ourselves accordingly for that.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO