ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Legacies Midseason Return Postponed at The CW!

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long wait for the back half of Legacies Season 4 just got longer. KSiteTV is reporting that the planned January 27 premiere has been scrapped at The CW. The outlet states that the show will now return "late February." No reason has been given for the decision, but...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Here's Why Black-ish Is Ending After This Season

The eighth and final season of ABC's beloved comedy series, Black-ish, is currently airing, and it's bound to satisfy viewers. It even features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama! Since its release in 2014, the series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins. Black-ish centers around the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family comprised of father Andre (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow (Tracee Elis Ross), and their four children: Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), and Diane (Marsai Martin). Outside of highlighting the everyday experiences of the Johnson family, Black-ish also touches on relevant issues facing society today, such as racism, police brutality, and the election of former President Trump, among other topics. Due to the success and popularity of the show, many viewers are left wondering, why is Black-ish ending?
NFL
TV Fanatic

TV Shows That Wore Out Their Welcome in 2021

Sometimes even our favorite shows wear out their welcome and leave us wishing for their demise. In 2021, we have more than a few of those, and TV Fanatics are more than opinionated about television and don't mind expressing ourselves. Whether the writing went downhill, our favorite actors left the...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Cleaning Lady: Season One Ratings

The FOX network could really use some successful new drama series but recent entries Our Kind of People and The Big Leap were hardly hits in the ratings. How will The Cleaning Lady perform? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. A crime drama series, The...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 1 Review: TNT

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 1 explored the depths of a mother's love and how far she's willing to sink into the organized crime world to help her ailing son. The Cleaning Lady also discussed many issues about immigration and DACA that haven't been covered recently. They even used Filipino representation throughout the storylines.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaylee Bryant
Person
Matthew Davis
TVLine

The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Dec. 26

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll. This week, you’ll find nine new and returning series (including The Book of Boba Fett, Cobra Kai and Letterkenny), 12 finales (including...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Virgin River Season 5: Production Delayed!

The wait for Virgin River Season 5 might be long, TV Fanatics. The Netflix romantic drama landed a two-season renewal last year following the success of Virgin River Season 3. Series lead Alexandra Breckenridge took to Instagram stories this week to reveal filming on the fifth season has been postponed.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

9-1-1: USA Network Lands Cable Rights

9-1-1 will be available on cable TV this week. The hit FOX drama is coming to USA Network following a new licensing agreement between NBCUniversal Television and Streaming and Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. Beginning Jan. 5, episodes will air in a block on USA on Wednesdays nights from 7-11...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cw#Legacies#Grey S Anatomy#Ncis
TV Fanatic

Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 10

Did Danny's new partner make him see the force in a different light?. On Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 10, an illegal drug shipment in New York City caused a lot of drama. Meanwhile, Jamie made a concerning discovery about her former mentor. Who did she turn to for advice?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tvseriesfinale.com

Kung Fu: Season Two; Three Join CW Reboot Series for 2022 Return

Kung Fu will return to The CW in March and the series has added three actors to its cast. Vanessa Yao, Annie Q., and JB Tadena are joining the action-drama series in ‘heavily recurring’ roles. Starring Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Shannon Dang, Gavin Stenhouse, Vanessa Kai, Tony Chung, and Yvonne Chapman, Kung Fu is a reboot of the classic series. It follows Nicky Shen (Liang), a young Chinese American woman who uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Twitter
TV Fanatic

This Is Us: Will a Spinoff Happen?

One of broadcast TV's most successful series is coming to an end this year. The beloved NBC drama kicked off This Is Us Season 6 on Tuesday in shocking fashion, and it was as emotional as you'd expect. Ahead of the premiere, series creator Dan Fogelman spoke to Variety about...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? The future of season 4, season 5

Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that question — and also look to the future!. So where do things stand right now? Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the show tonight. This is another consecutive week in what, alas, is going to be a long-term hiatus for the Danielle Rose Russell series. The show will be back in late January and, from there, we’ll see how everyone is reacting to the exit of Josie from the series. That’s going to be a tough pill for all of them to collectively swallow, and we’ll have to prepare ourselves accordingly for that.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Chicago Fire, NCIS Among Latest Shows to Halt Production Over COVID-19

More broadcast TV shows are putting production on hold due to COVID-19. NBC's Chicago Fire has halted production on the tenth season of the beloved series following positive COVID test results, Deadline reports. Production was underway Tuesday but halted on Wednesday as contact tracing got underway. As of now, a...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Ratings: Shark Tank Surges to Season Highs, CBS Dramas Dip Minus S.W.A.T.

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Shark Tank featuring guest shark Kevin Hart on Friday drew 4.3 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, up sharply from its last airing to mark season highs and tying 20/20 (4.6 mil/0.7) for the nightly demo win. Over on CBS, Undercover Boss opened Season 11 with 3.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating — drawing a smaller audience but steady in the demo vs. S.W.A.T.‘s fall averages in the time slot (4.9 mil/0.5). Leading out of that, Magnum P.I. (5.1 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (5.8 mil/0.4) both dipped — though the...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy