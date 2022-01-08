ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volcano Erupts, Spewing Lava and Ash Over Pacific's Galapagos Islands

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tallest mountain in the Galapagos islands was erupting on Friday, spewing lava down its flanks and clouds of ash over the Pacific Ocean, according to Ecuador's Geophysical Institute. A cloud of gas and ash from Wolf Volcano rose to...

Community Policy