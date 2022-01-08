ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowfall totals: National Weather Service says these cities were hit hardest

By Bill Disbrow, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Wondering which of your friends will be spending the most time shoveling snow from the driveway? The National Weather Service recorded impressive totals across several states from the most recent round of storms.

As the storm began to wind down Friday afternoon, several states were seeing totals north of a foot, with the lake effect driving that number as high as 18 inches in Upstate New York, according to the National Weather Service.

Late Friday, the NWS sent out totals – as of 4:30 ET – for the hardest-hit city in each state from Kentucky to Maine:

  • NY – Cheektowaga/Henderson 18″ (lake effect)
  • MA – Blue Hill – 15.2″
  • WV – New Canaan 15″
  • CT – Danielson 13.3″
  • RI – Harrisville 12″
  • PA – Davis 10.7″
  • KY – Lexington 9.9″
  • NY – NYC-LGA 9.7″ (storm)
  • ME – Millbridge 9″
  • MD – Thurmont 8″
  • OH – Chardon 8″ (lake effect)
  • VA – Big Black Mtn 8″
  • NJ – Closter 7.3″
  • NH – Sandown 6.8″
  • OH – Chesapeake 6″ (storm)
  • DE – Smyrna 4.5″
  • Washington DC 3.8″
  • NC – Banner Elk 3.5″
  • VT – Woodford 3″

The weather combined with this week’s coronavirus surge to disrupt classes and flights across the map.

By mid-afternoon Friday, airlines had scrubbed more than 2,600 flights, with the largest numbers at airports in Boston and the New York City area, according to tracking service FlightAware.

With cases surging, experts see omicron peaking soon in US

Drivers in the hardest-hit areas were urged to stay off the roads, but there were reports of crashes around the eastern United States.

Plow driver Michael D’Andrea got a firsthand look at the mess. He saw plenty of vehicles spin out as the thick snow fell.

“The first storm is always a bit more dangerous,” said D’Andrea, 34, of Norwood, Massachusetts. “No one has driven in this weather for like six months. People have to relearn how to drive in this. And it’s usually not a foot of snow the first one. This is almost a blizzard with how fast it came down. 2022 is off to a bang, but I suppose we were overdue.”

The storm also affected coronavirus testing sites, many of which have been overwhelmed with long lines and waits for days. Some testing sites in Rhode Island delayed their openings. In Connecticut, most state-sponsored testing sites that are usually open Fridays closed because of the storm, but some sites run locally and by pharmacies, remained open.

The storm brought record-setting snow to some areas of the South on Thursday.

Nashville saw 6.3 inches Thursday, shattering the city’s previous Jan. 6 record of 4 inches, which had stood since 1977, the weather service said.

AFP

Weather disaster deaths hit 10-year high in mainland US

Nearly 700 people died due to natural disasters in the contiguous United States in 2021 -- the most since 2011, said a federal weather agency in a report released Monday. The death toll for weather-related disasters in the 48 mainland states plus the District of Columbia totaled 688, more than twice 2020's tally of 262, the agency said.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Rapidly Intensifying East Coast Storm To Bring Colder Air To South Florida

Miami (CBSMiami) – The term “bomb cyclone” will likely be associated with forecasts across the eastern United States later this week and weekend. The term simply refers to a developing area of low pressure which, when the pressure drops 24 millibars over 24 hours, is often referred to a “bomb.” The forecast continue to suggest that from the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday night an area of low pressure forms off the coast of Florida and, as it moves northeast, rapidly intensifies. Some computer forecasts lower the pressure well over 24 millibars in the 24-hour period. Pressure drops over 24 mb in 24 hours classifying this storm as a bomb cyclone. (CBSMiami) Similar to hurricanes, the lower the pressure the more intense the storm. As the storm intensifies Friday off the east coast, a northwest wind will develop across the Southeastern United States. This wind direction and speed is what’s needed to bring cool dry air here into South Florida. Cooler air makes it into South Florida by Saturday morning. (CBSMiami) Weekend temperatures will see 50s in the morning with a breeze followed by afternoons in the 70s. It’s not a typical cold front that we can see coming but the results will be similar.
MIAMI, FL
