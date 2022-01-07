North Carolina vs. NC State Women’s Basketball Highlights (2021-22)

University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas says she‘s “thrilled” to be competing on the women’s team, but apparently not all of her teammates share her enthusiasm. Two female Penn swimmers told sports website OutKick in anonymous interviews that team members are frustrated and upset as...
The Clemson Insider recently caught up with a four-star offensive line prospect in the 2023 class with a couple of ties to the Clemson football program. The Tigers have been showing interest in Sullivan (...)
The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
Longtime college football analyst Joel Klatt released his way-too-early college football preseason top 10 rankings for 2022 on Saturday. The FOX college football analyst made some waves with his preseason top 10 picks, released on social media. Here’s Klatt’s top 10:. Alabama. Ohio State. Georgia. Texas A&M. Michigan.
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Trevion Williams, coming off the bench for the first time in five games, scored 21 points including the final go-ahead basket, and No. 3 Purdue held off Penn State 74-67 on Saturday. The 6-foot-11 Williams was 9-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds despite sitting out over eight minutes of the […]
The Top 25 college basketball rankings always had the chance to get shaken up hugely on a loaded Saturday. Duke and Kansas getting upset made sure of that. With more than 100 games on the Saturday slate — a welcomed sight with all the recent cancelations throughout the sport — college hoops fans were ready for a jampacked day of action. Even better, we had high potential for chaos and for the college basketball rankings to get shaken up. That, indeed, was what transpired.
The newcomers on the Fighting Irish basketball team stepped up big to help lead the Irish to a 72-68 overtime win in Atlanta over Georgia tech. Freshman Blake Wesley led the way with 22 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists and graduate transfer Paul Atkinson Jr. was nearly perfect with 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting […]
Florida State was red-hot scoring the ball in the first half against Louisville, putting up 50 points by halftime. Almost half of those points came from Caleb Mills alone. Mills 23 1st half points on his way to tying his career high with 27 points.
Mike Krzyzewski, more commonly known by his nickname, 'Coach K', is the long-time head coach at Duke University and one of the most well-respected coaches in all of college basketball. He has also contributed to a number of Olympic Gold Medal wins for USA Basketball and is an influential figure for a number of the game's best players of this generation.
Savannah State Lady Tigers (10-0) Edward Waters Tigers (11-6) LADY TIGERS SEASON STATISTICS: http://bit.ly/2qltnUL. SAVANNAH, Ga.— Coming off a dominating Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) win on Saturday against Lane College, Savannah State women's basketball will look to keep their current win streak alive tonight against Edward Waters. The...
Only two out of 356 teams in DI women's college basketball remain undefeated in the 2021-22 season. We'll keep a close look at the teams who are unbeaten and update this article through the end of the season or until the last undefeated team loses. Here are the undefeated teams,...
Blake Wesley tossed in 22 points, Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski hit big 3-pointers in overtime, and Dane Goodwin sank both ends of a 1-and-1 with 8 seconds remaining to help Notre Dame hold off Georgia Tech 72-68 in Atlantic Coast Conference play
ACC basketball fans got an awesome start to the year with some fantastic action on the courts all around the ACC. Femi Odukale makes another appearance in the top 5 with one of his circus shots, as does Alondes Williams with another rim-wrecking jam. Charlie Moore’s circus shot was huge as the Hurricanes stunned Duke. […]
