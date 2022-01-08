ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lady Gaga is 'Serious' and 'Very Much in Love' With Boyfriend Michael Polansky, Source Says

By Miguel A. Melendez‍
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga and boyfriend Michael Polansky are two-plus years into their relationship, and they're still walking on air. A source tells ET, "Lady Gaga and Michael are still together and enjoying their relationship." The source adds, "Gaga and Michael are serious and are very much in love." The 35-year-old...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 1

Related
ETOnline.com

Bradley Cooper Recalls the Moment When Lady Gaga 'Blew My Mind'

Bradley Cooper says there was a scene in A Star Is Born that seemed simple (keyword: seemed) but truly it was a tall order for someone of Lady Gaga's stature to pull off so exquisitely. And it was in that seemingly simplest moment that the 46-year-old actor says his mind was blown away by the triple-threat star.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando Getting Serious After Miami NYE Vacation: ‘She’s Calling Him Her Boyfriend’

Miley Cyrus’s secret romance with musician Maxx Morando isn’t so secret anymore after the two were spotted making out on a hotel balcony in Miami!. Miley Cyrus, 29, rang in the New Year with her new man, Maxx Morando, 23 – and she was not trying to hide it. Prior to hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with co-host Pete Davidson, 28, for NBC, Miley put their PDA on full display. In photographs first published by DailyMail, Miley and Maxx can be seen kissing and hugging on the balcony of her Miami hotel. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that their public pucker cemented their status as a new couple! “When Miley kissed Maxx on the balcony, she knew that she was going public with their romance,” a source close to Miley said. “And she does not care, at all. She is so into him and she’s calling him her boyfriend!”
CELEBRITIES
doniphanherald.com

Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ costume fittings took 'three or four hours' every time

Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ costume fittings took “three or four hours” every time. The 35-year-old star – who portrays Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) in the film – was keen to be as involved as possible with her character and helped costume designer Janty Yates with her looks for the project.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Michael Polansky
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
Person
Tony Bennett
q957.com

The Year in Music 2021: It’s all Gucci for Lady Gaga

Whether it’s showing her American patriotism by singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” or tapping into her Italian ancestry for a movie role, Lady Gaga showed all sides of herself this year. She continued to seamlessly balance her music and acting careers, and has the awards buzz to prove it.
MUSIC
enstarz.com

Lady Gaga Married Michael Polansky a Year Ago? Couple Reportedly Tied Knots During Previous New Year's Eve

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky reportedly tied knots secretly last year. Lady Gaga, who was previously engaged to Christian Carino and had a short fling with Dan Horton, found a new beau following the Super Bowl weekend in 2020. She made her relationship with Polansky Instagram-official with a photo of them cuddling up together in Miami days after dating rumors started to surround them.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Swarovski Crystal Exhibit Highlights Gloves Worn by Lady Gaga and Michael Jackson

“It’s literally like living in a disco ball here,” says fashion designer Michael Schmidt during a video call from the new exhibit that he’s put together spotlighting iconic fashion items worn by mega-stars and all featuring Swarovski crystals. Taking sparkling and dazzling to new heights, the exhibition of embellished costumes opened in November at Swarovski’s Kristallwelten — that’s Crystal Worlds in English — a park and museum, opened in 1995, that’s located near the jewelry company’s headquarters in Wattens, Austria.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gucci#Pda#Italian#House#Mtv#Harvard
Vogue

Lady Gaga Is Ethereal In Bridal-Esque Rodarte

Despite the cancellation of a physical event for the annual Palm Springs International Film Awards, Lady Gaga still dressed up for the occasion. The British Vogue cover star – who’s been granted the prestigious Icon Award for her awe-inspiring performance in House of Gucci – looked every bit the style star that she is in an ensemble straight off the runway.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Lady Gaga Begins House of Gucci's Awards Season in Rodarte

Lady Gaga went full glam to virtually receive her House of Gucci award. The superstar took to Instagram to thank the Palm Springs International Film Awards for giving her their Icon Award for her performance as Patrizia Reggiani. Though the in-person awards gala was cancelled due to the pandemic surge, the A Star is Born actor still wore full glam to post her selfie and acceptance speech.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue Magazine

The Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Raisa Flowers, Lady Gaga, and More

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. With a new year comes the opportunity for a beauty reset. But it's not just about tossing out the old to make room for the new. As this week's best beauty Instagrams remind us, sometimes it's about dusting off past favorites for round two or going back to the basics before another season of head-turning looks.
MAKEUP
KESQ News Channel 3

Lady Gaga celebrates Palm Springs Film Award recognition

The 2022 Palm Springs Awards Gala would've been held tonight but the celebrations were canceled due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. The honorees were still recognized for their accomplishments. One of those was the one-and-only Lady Gaga Lady Gaga received the Icon Award for her performance in the film "House of Gucci." “To The post Lady Gaga celebrates Palm Springs Film Award recognition appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
d1softballnews.com

Does Lady Gaga have a new job? | Fans were looking forward to it

Is Lady Gaga about to change jobs? What he did is incredible and the fans were looking forward to it. Here’s what it is. She is undoubtedly one of the pop star most famous in the world. Lady Gaga has won millions of fans internationally with his songs sensational that made everyone dance in every corner of the globe. From Just Dance And Poker Face, as far as bad Romance, Alejandro, Paparazzi and many others, the American singer has come a long way. Over the years, the pop star has moved with ease from music to acting, taking part in several TV series and films. Among these are American Horror Story, A Star Is Born and the last House of Gucci, based on the crime news that marked Italy. Today everyone knows Lady Gaga, yet many have wondered if it’s all true: the pop star do you want to change jobs? Here’s what happened and, more importantly, how the fans took it.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer: ‘Kiss My White Ass’

Newly freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has some choice words for Diane Sawyer: “Kiss my white ass.” In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday night, Spears slammed Sawyer for a 2003 interview in her New York City apartment that aired on ABC’s Primetime Thursday. Spears claims that at the time she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and didn’t have the agency to decide whether or not she wanted to participate when Sawyer showed up. The pop star called out Sawyer for asking probing questions about her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake, implying that the romantic turmoil was Spears’ fault and that she was a “bad example.” “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote. “I was a baby . . . and didn’t understand, but I f—king do now.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Jennifer Aniston Does a High Kick Wearing a Black Leotard and Heels in 2021 Montage Video

Jennifer Aniston is saying goodbye to 2021 with a high kick!. On New Year's Eve, the 52-year-old Friends star treated her over 39 million Instagram followers with a video collage of moments throughout the year that didn't quite make the IG main feed — including a quick clip of herself doing a yoga-inspired leg extension while wearing a sleek black leotard, sheer tights and a pair of heels.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy