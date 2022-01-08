ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cattaraugus County, NY

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-07 20:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-08 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 21:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Oneida; Southern Oneida LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Storm total accumulations, including snow that has already fallen, will exceed 2 feet in parts of northern Oneida County. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties. * WHEN...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, until 1 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4325 7511 4330 7531 4334 7533 4345 7573 4342 7586 4316 7588 4316 7570 4307 7563 4308 7517 4318 7509 TIME Y22M01D11T0000Z-Y22M01D11T0600Z
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Chippewa, Western Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 15:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Western Chippewa WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the WINTER STORM WARNING, heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the WIND CHILL ADVISORY, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Western Chippewa and Central Chippewa Counties. * WHEN...For the WINTER STORM WARNING, until midnight EST tonight. For the WIND CHILL ADVISORY, from 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Southern Herkimer by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 15:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Southern Herkimer LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, heavy lake effect snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Southern Herkimer County. * WHEN...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, until 1 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to 3 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions which may impact travel. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may reach a half inch to one inch per hour at times. Experimental content below...do not use operationally. To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4367 7478 4375 7489 4382 7509 4380 7515 4343 7511 4329 7509 4326 7495 4329 7486 4338 7487 4353 7484 TIME Y22M01D10T2000Z-Y22M01D11T0000Z COORD...4305 7484 4310 7493 4320 7500 4323 7509 4312 7514 4309 7520 4285 7522 4287 7498 4283 7490 4292 7484 TIME Y22M01D11T0000Z-Y22M01D11T0600Z
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 19:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 15 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 25 below zero or colder. Target Area: Lewis LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, heavy lake effect snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet in the most persistent lake snows which will be across the southwest corner of the county. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously low wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Lewis county. Heavy lake effect snow will focus across the southern Tug Hill in the far southwest corner of the county. * WHEN...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, until 1 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 1 AM to 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible over the far southern portion of the county. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4371 7511 4376 7555 4381 7581 4377 7627 4355 7625 4349 7633 4348 7581 4342 7550 4352 7536 4360 7513 TIME Y22M01D10T2100Z-Y22M01D11T0200Z
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 17:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 15 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 25 below zero or colder. Target Area: Jefferson LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches in the most persistent lake snows in the extreme southern end of the county. * WHERE...Jefferson county. Lake effect snow will be confined to the extreme southern end of Jefferson County near Mannsville. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 1 AM to 1 PM EST Tuesday. For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult over the far southern end of the county, including interstate 81. The hazardous conditions could impact this evenings commute. The dangerously low wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4371 7511 4376 7555 4381 7581 4377 7627 4355 7625 4349 7633 4348 7581 4342 7550 4352 7536 4360 7513 TIME Y22M01D10T2100Z-Y22M01D11T0200Z
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Northern Herkimer by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 15:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northern Herkimer LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, heavy lake effect snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Herkimer County. * WHEN...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, until 1 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 3 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel may be very difficult. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may reach a half inch to one inch per hour at times. Experimental content below...do not use operationally. To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4367 7478 4375 7489 4382 7509 4380 7515 4343 7511 4329 7509 4326 7495 4329 7486 4338 7487 4353 7484 TIME Y22M01D10T2000Z-Y22M01D11T0000Z
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Southern Herkimer by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 15:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Southern Herkimer LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, heavy lake effect snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Southern Herkimer County. * WHEN...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, until 1 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to 3 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions which may impact travel. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may reach a half inch to one inch per hour at times. Experimental content below...do not use operationally. To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4367 7478 4375 7489 4382 7509 4380 7515 4343 7511 4329 7509 4326 7495 4329 7486 4338 7487 4353 7484 TIME Y22M01D10T2000Z-Y22M01D11T0000Z COORD...4305 7484 4310 7493 4320 7500 4323 7509 4312 7514 4309 7520 4285 7522 4287 7498 4283 7490 4292 7484 TIME Y22M01D11T0000Z-Y22M01D11T0600Z
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 13:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact this evenings commute.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

weather.gov

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

weather.gov

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 19:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder. Target Area: Oswego LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, heavy lake effect snow. Snow accumulations 2 to 3 feet in the most persistent lake snows over northern Oswego County, and 7 to 14 inches for most of the rest of the county. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very low wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Oswego county. * WHEN...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, until 1 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 AM to 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4371 7511 4376 7555 4381 7581 4377 7627 4355 7625 4349 7633 4348 7581 4342 7550 4352 7536 4360 7513 TIME Y22M01D10T2100Z-Y22M01D11T0200Z COORD...4346 7588 4354 7644 4349 7656 4330 7659 4324 7648 4322 7626 4328 7620 4320 7608 4316 7588 4329 7584 TIME Y22M01D11T0200Z-Y22M01D11T0600Z
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

weather.gov

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 17:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder. Target Area: Oswego LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, heavy lake effect snow. Snow accumulations 2 to 3 feet in the most persistent lake snows over northern Oswego County, and 7 to 14 inches for most of the rest of the county. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very low wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Oswego county. * WHEN...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, until 1 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 AM to 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will definitely impact this evenings commute, especially over the northern half of the county. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4371 7511 4376 7555 4381 7581 4377 7627 4355 7625 4349 7633 4348 7581 4342 7550 4352 7536 4360 7513 TIME Y22M01D10T2100Z-Y22M01D11T0200Z COORD...4346 7588 4354 7644 4349 7656 4330 7659 4324 7648 4322 7626 4328 7620 4320 7608 4316 7588 4329 7584 TIME Y22M01D11T0200Z-Y22M01D11T0600Z
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 06:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan; Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton Patchy Ice Expected Early Monday Morning Temperatures will fall below freezing across the entire region by dawn Monday morning. This will result in patchy ice from the lingering moisture from Sunday`s rain and melting snow. Early morning motorists should use caution and consider that any surface appearing to be wet may in fact be icy.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 16:45:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 17:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Polk Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Polk County through 515 PM EST At 442 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Lake Kissimmee to near Lake Wales to 11 miles southeast of Bartow. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake Wales, Crooked Lake Park, Frostproof, Hillcrest Heights, Highland Park, Alturas, Indian Lake Estates, River Ranch, Lake Wales Municipal Airport and Babson Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
POLK COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Southern Herkimer by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 15:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Southern Herkimer LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, heavy lake effect snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Southern Herkimer County. * WHEN...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, until 1 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to 3 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions which may impact travel. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may reach a half inch to one inch per hour at times. Experimental content below...do not use operationally. To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4367 7478 4375 7489 4382 7509 4380 7515 4343 7511 4329 7509 4326 7495 4329 7486 4338 7487 4353 7484 TIME Y22M01D10T2000Z-Y22M01D11T0000Z COORD...4305 7484 4310 7493 4320 7500 4323 7509 4312 7514 4309 7520 4285 7522 4287 7498 4283 7490 4292 7484 TIME Y22M01D11T0000Z-Y22M01D11T0600Z
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Cattaraugus by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder. Target Area: Cattaraugus WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Cattaraugus county. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with snow covered roads and poor visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Indian River, Okeechobee, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 16:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 17:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Indian River; Okeechobee; Osceola A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Okeechobee, southwestern Indian River and southern Osceola Counties through 530 PM EST At 439 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Kissimmee Prairie Preserve, or 12 miles south of Kenansville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Blue Cypress Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gadsden, Inland Gulf, Inland Wakulla, Leon, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 22:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 23:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Gadsden; Inland Gulf; Inland Wakulla; Leon; Liberty Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Gulf, northwestern Wakulla, southeastern Gadsden, southern Liberty and southwestern Leon Counties through 1130 PM EST/1030 PM CST/ At 1059 PM EST/959 PM CST/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles south of Greensboro to near Wewahitchka. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tallahassee, Midway, Florida State University, Stonemill Creek, Florida A And M, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Orange, Wewahitchka, Lake Bradford, Honeyville, Jewel Fire Tower, Gaither Community Center, Vilas, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp, Chipola Cutoff, Central City, Kern, Tallahassee Mall and Nixon Garden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 21:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Oneida; Southern Oneida LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Storm total accumulations, including snow that has already fallen, will exceed 2 feet in parts of northern Oneida County. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties. * WHEN...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, until 1 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4325 7511 4330 7531 4334 7533 4345 7573 4342 7586 4316 7588 4316 7570 4307 7563 4308 7517 4318 7509 TIME Y22M01D11T0000Z-Y22M01D11T0600Z
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

