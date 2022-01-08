Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 17:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 15 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 25 below zero or colder. Target Area: Lewis LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, heavy lake effect snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet in the most persistent lake snows which will be across the southwest corner of the county. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously low wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Lewis county. Heavy lake effect snow will focus across the southern Tug Hill in the far southwest corner of the county. * WHEN...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, until 1 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 1 AM to 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible over the far southern portion of the county. The hazardous conditions could impact this evenings commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4371 7511 4376 7555 4381 7581 4377 7627 4355 7625 4349 7633 4348 7581 4342 7550 4352 7536 4360 7513 TIME Y22M01D10T2100Z-Y22M01D11T0200Z

LEWIS COUNTY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO