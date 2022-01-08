Biden arrives in Las Vegas ahead of late Sen. Reid’s memorial service

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– President Biden and the First lady arrived at Harry Reid International Airport Friday evening ahead of memorial service for late Sen. Harry Reid.

He is one of several prominent guests speaking at the memorial, which will take place at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts at 11 a.m. Saturday and will be live-streamed.

Others include Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Former President Barack Obama will deliver the eulogy.

There will be musical performances by Brandon Flowers of “The Killers” and singer-songwriter Carole King at the memorial at the Smith Center Saturday.

On Friday, expect road closures on Russell Road near the Harry Reid International Airport, the airport connector, I-215 to I-15, and I-15 to Spring Mountain Road, at some point between the hours of 6 and 9 p.m, according to police.

On Saturday, expect road closures on I-15 from Spring Mountain Road to the Spaghetti Bowl, at some point between the hours of 9 and 11 a.m. and again at some point between 12 and 3 p.m.,

It is normal during Presidential visits for police to not release exact times of travel or detailed routes due to security concerns.

This will be President Biden’s first visit to Nevada as President.

The memorial will be for invited guests. 8newsnow.com will have live stream coverage of the memorial.

