Las Vegas, NV

Biden arrives in Las Vegas ahead of late Sen. Reid’s memorial service

By Yan Kaner
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19BOTc_0dfzlxqO00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– President Biden and the First lady arrived at Harry Reid International Airport Friday evening ahead of memorial service for late Sen. Harry Reid.

He is one of several prominent guests speaking at the memorial, which will take place at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts at 11 a.m. Saturday and will be live-streamed.

Others include Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Former President Barack Obama will deliver the eulogy.

There will be musical performances by Brandon Flowers of “The Killers” and singer-songwriter Carole King at the memorial at the Smith Center Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OuQBc_0dfzlxqO00
Former Senator Harry Reid’s Memorial to be held in Las Vegas and livestreamed (KLAS)

On Friday, expect road closures on Russell Road near the Harry Reid International Airport, the airport connector, I-215 to I-15, and I-15 to Spring Mountain Road, at some point between the hours of 6 and 9 p.m, according to police.

On Saturday, expect road closures on I-15 from Spring Mountain Road to the Spaghetti Bowl, at some point between the hours of 9 and 11 a.m. and again at some point between 12 and 3 p.m.,

It is normal during Presidential visits for police to not release exact times of travel or detailed routes due to security concerns.

This will be President Biden’s first visit to Nevada as President.

The memorial will be for invited guests. 8newsnow.com will have live stream coverage of the memorial.

natas
2d ago

Reid was one of the biggest criminals that our government ever produced. now another criminal is coming here to see him off.

2d ago

NO REASON TO BE HERE IN VEGAS! Go back to Washington . Quit wasting taxpayer dollars . TELL OBAMA THE SAME.

Sabrina Prince
2d ago

Las Vegas doesn't want Biden here. We don't care for his useless a__.

