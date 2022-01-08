ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

Boss accused of paying ex-employee with 91,000 oily pennies faces federal lawsuit

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJvwt_0dfzljjS00

(NEXSTAR) – A Georgia auto repair shop owner is accused of retaliating against a former employee by paying the worker’s final wages, $915, in the form of more than 91,000 oil-soaked pennies. The ex-employee of A OK Walker Autoworks, Andreas Flaten, may have the richest revenge in the end, however.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

The federal government has sided with Flaten, who had filed a complaint with state labor regulators in January 2021 after he said he resigned from the Peachtree auto shop and his boss, Miles Walker, refused to give him his last check.

Shortly after getting a call from labor officials, Walker stated , “How can you make this guy realize what a disgusting example of a human being he is … [y]ou know what? I’ve got plenty of pennies, I’ll use them,” according to the legal complaint against him.

Walker then allegedly dumped roughly 91,500 pennies and a pay stub “marked with an expletive” in front of Flaten’s home, leaving his driveway so badly stained with oil it took him seven hours to clean.

A statement posted on the repair shop’s website, according to the complaint, read:

What started out as a gotcha to a subpar ex-employee, sure got a lot of press … Let us just say that maybe he stole? Maybe he killed a dog? Maybe he killed a cat? Maybe he was lazy? Maybe he was a butcher? … know that no one would go to the trouble we did to make a point with out [sic] being motivated.”

As of Friday, the statement appeared to have been removed.

“By law, worker engagement with the U.S. Department of Labor is protected activity,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Steven Salazar in Atlanta. “Workers are entitled to receive information about their rights in the workplace and obtain the wages they earned without fear of harassment or intimidation.”

Further investigation found that Walker never paid his employees at the legally-mandated overtime rate, even if they exceeded 40 hours of work per week, the Department of Labor stated.

The federal government is now suing Walker for $36,971 for unpaid wages, damages and violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Walker did not immediately respond to Nexstar’s request for comment, and the publicly listed phone number of the Peachtree City auto repair shop was disconnected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

COVID-19 in NC: State sets record-high number of daily cases Saturday, positivity rate stays above 30%

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina set another record high number of new daily COVID-19 cases over the weekend with over 29,000 reported Saturday, according to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. 18,254 new cases were reported Monday, data shows, down from a record 29,069 cases recorded Saturday. 1,887,560 total […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX8 News

NC physician indicted for altering medical devices, defrauding over $46M

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a grand jury has indicted a North Carolina physician accused of altering medical devices for reuse and defrauding Medicare out of more than $46 million. U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said that according to a superseding indictment, between 2014 and 2018, Anita Louise Jackson billed Medicare more than […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX8 News

Infant formula recalled nationwide for possible health risks

(WTAJ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall for a plant-based infant formula after it was found to have not met nutrition and labeling requirements the product had previously advertised. The agency requested Moor Herbs of Detroit, Michigan to inform any customers who purchased their “Healthy Beauty” Angel Formula to stop […]
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Peachtree City, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#A Ok Walker Autoworks#Fox8 Mobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
FOX8 News

Some Guilford County high schoolers to begin using city transit amid bus driver shortages; extra transit staff on hand to help students navigate

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Instead of boarding the traditional yellow buses this morning, many high school students will be boarding a city bus. This major change for parents and students in Guilford County is in place for at least the next two weeks due to the growing bus driver shortage across the district. As […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy