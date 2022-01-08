Scattered flurries tonight, chilly & sunny for Saturday
3 days ago
This evening will still be windy with scattered flurries and snow showers. There will be a fresh covering of snow in spots. Also, there is still some blowing snow so be careful as you drive as there may be a snow-covered road around a turn. Later tonight we will have some...
BOSTON (CBS) — A cold front pushed through the area overnight allowing temps to tumble and the commute could be tricky Monday morning. Watch out for black ice as you head out the door and plan for some extra time for traveling.
This front is the leading edge of much colder air, and it won’t be the only drop in temps we get this week. A blast of cold straight from the Arctic will move in Monday night into Tuesday.
Tuesday will be, by far, the coldest day of the season so far with highs in the single digits and teens. Temperatures...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A period of extreme cold begins Monday for the region, with highs in Philadelphia struggling to hit freezing to start the work week. Blustery conditions will keep wind chills in the teens for most of the day.
Some atmospheric parameters are in the right spot for a possible late afternoon snow squall for the north and west. Some models show an isolated squall possibly reaching Philadelphia around 4 or 5 p.m. Monday.
The dangerous cold enters the picture Tuesday, with wind chills near zero degrees. In the Poconos, they will be -20 degrees. The forecast shows a record-tying low of 15 degrees for Philadelphia Tuesday, tying the 1893 record.
On Wednesday morning, the forecast shows a record low for the city with 13 degrees. The record is 14 degrees in 1981. Wednesday’s forecast shows less wind than earlier in the week.
Colder air continues to filter in behind a cold front that's currently in the offshore waters. Clouds will gradually clear this morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies. High pressure will be building in, so brisk northerly winds are expected into the afternoon. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s, but it will feel cooler because of the wind.
Chilly and breezy weather is here for Monday. The cold will be here through most of the week.
WWLTV’s Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford says, “We start the work week much cooler after a cold front Sunday night. Look for a dry, cool and breezy Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a dangerously cold start to the new year, a big warm-up is on the way.
Heavy winds will roll out by Monday evening, and a warming trend kicks in the late evening into Tuesday. It will get up to 29 degrees in the metro by the afternoon, and stay in the high 20s to low 30s through the weekend.
The warmest day of the week is expected to be Thursday, where the Twin Cities could reach 32 degrees.
The next chance for snowfall is Friday, with 2 to 5 inches possible in parts.
Temperatures will cool again for the weekend and the beginning of next week.
A chilly night is expected, with mostly clear skies and fairly light winds allowing lows to drop to the upper-teens to around 20 degrees. Mostly sunny skies are expected for Monday, with highs in the upper-40s. It will be breezy Tuesday, with southerly wind gusts up around 25 mph possible...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Brrr. The cold has moved back in overnight and most of the week is going to see temperatures on the cold side.
Over the next week, I only have two days, Wednesday and Thursday, with the average daily temperature above normal.
The coldest weather will be in place over the next 24 hours with Tuesday morning lows bottoming out in single digits.
Not only is today going to be cold with the temperature, but wind speeds won’t make things feel much better.
Wind chills will hit double digits this afternoon. Morning wind chills will be down in...
This morning will be cold. Temperatures this morning will be in the teens. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. We will also see some lake effect snow showers. The Laurel Highlands and northern counties Use caution while you travel. High temperatures today will only be in the lower to mid 20s. With winds from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour, it will feel more like we are in the single digits for most of the day. Make sure to bundle up if you have to be outside, also remember to keep your pets warm too. Tonight into Tuesday morning temperatures will tumble into the single digits to lower teens. There could be a few flurries and snow showers around with patchy clouds.
Breezy and cold conditions will continue into the overnight hours and much of Tuesday as we remain below average. Strong west winds are creating that lake effect snow that is falling across much of the region. A quick dusting could be seen in a few spots into the overnight, as temperatures are cold enough. Lows overnight drop into the teens and single digits. Wind chill however will be in the single digits below zero..bundle up if heading out!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Cold temperatures have returned and will stick around for a few days before a warmup.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a low temperature of 9 degrees.
Monday will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will reach 17 degrees.
Expect cold to last through Tuesday, but then comes a nice warm up to near 40 degrees by Wednesday!
The Storm Team 11 Forecast for tonight calls for clear skies and cold temperatures. The low will be 17 degrees. Sunny skies and chilly temperatures are in the forecast for Tuesday with a high of 39 degrees. Clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a cold low of 21...
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We got into the upper 70s today with building clouds and a few showers. We are drying out this evening as a cold front pushes through. Expect building winds and dropping temperatures overnight. The skies will clear out early Tuesday morning as temperatures get down into the mid to low 50s.
