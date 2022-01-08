Scattered flurries tonight, chilly & sunny for Saturday

This morning will be cold. Temperatures this morning will be in the teens. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. We will also see some lake effect snow showers. The Laurel Highlands and northern counties Use caution while you travel. High temperatures today will only be in the lower to mid 20s. With winds from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour, it will feel more like we are in the single digits for most of the day. Make sure to bundle up if you have to be outside, also remember to keep your pets warm too. Tonight into Tuesday morning temperatures will tumble into the single digits to lower teens. There could be a few flurries and snow showers around with patchy clouds.

