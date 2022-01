ATLANTA — A Decatur man has been arrested on federal charges for his participation in the attacks at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and on weapons charges. Warrants for Matthew Jay Webler were issued on Nov. 24 and he was arrested last month. He’s one of at least 17 people from Georgia arrested for participating in an attempt to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s election. Hundreds of people across the U.S. have been arrested for breaching barricades and storming the Capitol building. Five people died as a result of the attacks.

