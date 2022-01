Aging is a fact of life and something none of us can avoid. Unfortunately, as we age, we become less physically and sometimes mentally able to look after ourselves properly. When this happens, we should consider looking for ways to make life a bit easier and more comfortable – whether it be getting help in our own home or moving into a place specializing in care for the aged. Here are 4 types of residential care options for the elderly.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 17 HOURS AGO