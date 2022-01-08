ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

NC state trooper remembered by community as family, friends and other troopers mourn his loss

By Melanie Palmer
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21BdqK_0dfzjgIX00

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Dozens of officers, troopers, deputies and other law enforcement personnel from agencies spanning different counties, even states gathered on Isothermal Community College’s campus Friday to remember Trooper John Horton. A man who so many people told 7 News was full of love, passion for his job and adored his family.

The words, difficult to come by.

“I think all week everyone is trying to find the words, trying to find the right things to say and it’s just hard to find,” said Sgt. Chris Knox with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

“It’s the saddest day, its been the saddest three days since this happened,” Rutherford County resident Pam Jones said.

The show of love for Trooper John Horton though was anything but.

“He was a very good friend of ours, a lot of our kids called him Uncle John and the Horton family in general are amazing people, everything he did was done in compassion,” Jennifer Fredell-Saucier said who is a friend of the Horton family.

Fallen NC trooper killed in crash to be laid to rest

That compassion will be missed by a lot of people.

Trooper John Horton passed away after what the Rutherford County Sheriff has called a tragic accident. He was detaining a driver on the side of a rural road and was hit by a state trooper coming there to help. That trooper, was Horton’s brother.

“It’s devastating, it’s devastating what this family is going through,” said Fredell-Saucier.

Close family friend and wife of another state trooper, Jennifer Fredell-Saucier said when she heard what happened, she was heartbroken.

So is this community and beyond.

“It’s just tough, tough for everybody, the whole county is suffering,” said Rutherford County resident Debbie Allen.

“That night, everybody that has been impacted, this is something we will carry with us for a very long time,” Sgt. Knox said.

But Sgt. Chris Knox said they’re seeking comfort in one another, as Trooper Horton is remembered as a loving father, husband, brother and North Carolina State Trooper.

He is survived by his wife, Ashley and their six children.

A private graveside memorial service will be held at a later time for family and close friends only.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

Related
WNCT

North Carolina deputy placed on leave after fatal shooting; SBI joining investigation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina deputy has been placed on administrative leave after a fatal shooting that sparked a local protest, a sheriff’s office said Monday. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Deputy Jeffrey Hash has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. Hash has been with the […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Four arrested in Onslow County for breaking into business twice

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged four people after officials said they broke into a Sneads Ferry business twice over a week span in November and December. On November 28, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Gary’s Auto Sales in Sneads Ferry for a report that […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Rutherford County, NC
Rutherford County, NC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

Several skiers hurt at N.C. ski resort after hydrant struck

BANNER ELK, N.C. (AP) — Several people were hurt at a North Carolina ski resort when a damaged hydrant sprayed a blast of water onto skiers riding above on a lift, prompting several skiers to jump. Management at Beech Mountain Resort told WBTV-TV that a guest skied into the water and air hydrant Friday while snowmaking operations […]
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Knox
Person
Debbie Allen
WNCT

Man rescued after 4 hours on top of Charlotte electrical tower

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said up to 20,000 people in south Charlotte were without power Sunday during an effort to save a man’s life. Officers said a man climbed 85 feet to the top of an energized electrical tower off Woodlawn Road and Nations Crossing Road. It took negotiators nearly four […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#State Trooper#Family Friend#7 News#Sgt#Fredell
WNCT

COVID-19 in NC: State sets record-high number of daily cases Saturday, positivity rate stays above 30%

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina set another record high number of new daily COVID-19 cases over the weekend with over 29,000 reported Saturday, according to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. 18,254 new cases were reported Monday, data shows, down from a record 29,069 cases recorded Saturday. 1,887,560 total […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

Space heater causes fire that destroys Grifton home

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris said a space heater was the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Grifton on Monday. The fire happened Monday morning around 9 a.m. on McCrae Street in Grifton. Morris confirmed to WNCT that a space heater that was too close to a […]
GRIFTON, NC
WNCT

New Bern police recognized on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department has been responding to calls in the community since the 1700s and they continue to serve today. Their work is recognized every day but especially on Sunday during National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Officer Alexis Collins joined the New Bern Police Department in November. She […]
NEW BERN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WNCT

WNCT

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy