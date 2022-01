It’s official, Insiders! The holiday season at Walt Disney World is almost at an end, and therefore, the end of holiday entertainment is upon us. The next exciting thing we have to look forward to over at Magic Kingdom is the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade. Although there is no official start date for the cavalcade, the Disney website says we can expect it to start in early 2022. This cavalcade will be appearing multiple times throughout the day at Magic Kingdom Park and will feature the most characters of any cavalcade to date!

