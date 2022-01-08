ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Dr. Micah Pollak On Challenges With COVID-19, Hospitals In Indiana

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Micah Pollak, a professor at Indiana University Northwest,...

chicago.cbslocal.com

blackchronicle.com

COVID survivor leaves Indiana hospital after 6 months of recovery

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a day 16-year-old Wesley Fox and his family waited months for. For 175 days, Wesley has been hospitalized with COVID-19 and on Wednesday, he was finally discharged to go to rehab after being treated at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital. “It’s surreal that I am...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
FOX59

How to get a COVID-19 test quickly in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – High demand and short supplies of COVID-19 tests are presenting challenges for Hoosiers who are hoping to be tested for the virus in the first week of 2022. “The only places that I could find appointments reasonably were the end of this week, potentially into next week,” said Hamilton County Health Department spokesperson […]
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Hospitals in Indiana overwhelmed after arrival of omicron variant

With the omicron variant behind the rapid rise in COVID cases, some health experts say you might want to reconsider which mask you use. The hospital is now having to postpone surgeries and screenings because of the overwhelming fight against COVID-19. Bullet fired into County-City Building; celebratory gunfire suspected. Updated:...
INDIANA STATE
CBS DFW

1,000 Traveling Nurses Headed To North Texas Hospitals In Response To Staffing Shortages

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges in North Texas, hospitals are struggling with adequate staffing for patients. The good news is reinforcements are on the the way. The state now sending 1,000 traveling nurses to North Texas. “We’ve just seen a lot of COVID patients coming into the ER at a very rapid rate,” bedside nurse Mary Vitullo said. Vitullo isn’t comfortable sharing what hospital she works for, but she hears what other local bedside nurses are experiencing as the Director of the Texas Nurses Association. “It definitely creates a lot of stress and anxiety, mainly because a lot of nurses are...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Chicago

Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s Top Public Health Official, Gets Second Case Of COVID-19

(CBS) — Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s top public health official, has tested positive for COVID-19, the second time she has been infected, the state health department announced Wednesday. Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday, the agency said. Box sought the test after experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing, and a sore throat. Box, who has been Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top adviser throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, previously had a mild coronavirus infection in October 2020 before vaccinations were available. The health department said Box, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November, is among an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to suffer a breakthrough COVID-19 infection over the past year. Box has also undergone a PCR test, which will be examined to determine whether she has been infected with the highly infectious omicron variant spreading throughout the country.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois Department Of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike Warns Hospitals Are At Crisis Point With COVID-19, Vaccination And Masking Are A Must

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike warned Friday that hospitals are at a crisis point amid the current COVID-19 surge, and people must get vaccinated, wear masks, and take precautions. Two years into the pandemic, Ezike said the situation is worse than when the pandemic began. “The numbers of people with COVID alone are higher today than they have ever been in our two-year journey through COVID, so we are seeing more patients than ever before, but with less staff – because staff are sick, staff have retired, staff have moved on because of the ongoing...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX59

Indiana sets new record for the highest single-day COVID-19 case count

INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 case counts are reaching an all-time high in Indiana. A total of 15,277 new positive cases were added to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard during Thursday’s update – the highest single-day count since the pandemic began. “I’m not surprised based on what I’m seeing coming in to our hospital… but also seeing how […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Record number of COVID-19 cases in Indiana

FOX59 tracks the record number of Coronavirus cases in Indiana. www.fox59.com/coronavirus. Coroner: Emma Sweet drowned in White River, death ruled as homicide. Former Marion County prosecutor Carl Brizzi dies at 53. Full Steam Ahead Podcast - Sarah Griffith. Governor Holcomb grants $35.2 million to accelerate student learning. Bill to limit...
INDIANA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Indiana limits eligibility for rapid COVID-19 tests

Rapid COVID-19 tests at Indiana state and local health department testing sites will only be available to individuals aged 18 and younger and symptomatic individuals aged 50 and older, according to new guidelines issued by the Department of Health Jan. 4. The new rules were instituted to ensure students can...
INDIANA STATE
indiana105.com

Change of Location for Indiana COVID-19 Strike Team in Gary

In Gary, the Mayor’s Office says the Indiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 Strike Team has changed the location of their stop in the city this week. They will now be located at the Diamond Center, which is part of US SteelYard, home of the Gary SouthShore Railcats, on East 5th Avenue. The strike team will provide rapid COVID-19 tests to those who are eligible, as well as PCR tests, and the Pfizer, Moderna and pediatric Pfizer vaccinations. They will be there today Thursday Jan 6th through this Saturday January 8th, noon to 8 pm each day.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

4,091 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 4,091 new positive coronavirus cases in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 18.2% with a rate of 29.3% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 98.7% of samples tested this month, according to state data. Dashboard […]
INDIANA STATE

