The Detroit Pistons are acquiring 7-foot-2 Bol Bol in a trade with the Denver Nuggets, sources told ESPN on Sunday. Detroit will send Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round pick via the Brooklyn Nets for Bol, sources said. Bol, 22, has shown flashes of promise with Denver, but has never found traction in a deep and talented Nuggets frontcourt. Detroit will give Bol an opportunity to get more consistent minutes as it continues to gather up young talent as part of its rebuild.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO